Crow Creek bridge reopens on Peoria Avenue

Traffic moves across the the newly rebuilt Crow Creek Bridge on Peoria Avenue just south of 32nd Street on Wednesday. Through traffic on Peoria had been in the area for about six months as the construction progressed. The new bridge was built because the old one, constructed in 1938, was found to be structurally deficient and functionally obsolete. The $2.3 million project was paid for with voter-approved Improve Our Tulsa sales tax collections. City officials say the work would have cost an additional $1.3 million had the street not been closed during construction.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Nancy Crosby and her 8-year-old son, Charles, walk their dog, Bash, across the new Crow Creek Bridge on Peoria Avenue on Thursday.
