Cross-toting Tulsa minister inspired by Ukrainians' resilience, kindness during mission of encouragement

By the time the air raid siren went off again, marking the third time that night, Keith Wheeler knew the drill by heart:

Get up and move quickly to the shelter.

“It was a little bit scary,” Wheeler said, describing the situation he found himself in upon arriving recently in Lviv, Ukraine.

“They don’t usually bomb until just after the sun goes down. And you never know where they are going to land.”

If the Tulsa minister needed a reminder of why he had come, though, all he had to do was look around him.

There, huddled alongside him in the bomb shelter, were many local residents.

“It was absolutely soul-wrenching to see,” Wheeler said. “These precious people. This would be my experience briefly, but they have been living this way for the past month and a half.

“This is their life.”

Wheeler, who for almost 40 years has carried a 12-foot wooden cross on walks to promote Christ in war-torn countries, returned to Tulsa last week after a weeklong mission to Ukraine.

He said he was in South America in February when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and he immediately made plans to go.

“Jesus said ‘Blessed are the peacemakers.’ Not just the peace hopers or even the peace keepers,” Wheeler said. “Wherever there is conflict, I want to obey him and do that.”

He said his goal going into Ukraine was to encourage the people there and bring them a message of hope and faith.

His cross, as a visible symbol, is a big part of that.

Wheeler has carried the cross more than 27,000 miles on foot over the past four decades, after starting as a student at Oral Roberts University.

He originally intended it to be a one-time thing, but it grew into a full-time ministry.

In Ukraine, the cross attracted plenty of attention.

“People just saw it and knew that it was a safe place where they could come and share,” Wheeler said.

That was especially true of refugees as he crossed the Polish border.

“You can’t fathom some of the stories,” he said. “So many just wanted to share, not even caring whether I spoke or understood Ukrainian.”

Many also asked for prayers and blessings, he added.

“Others just wanted a hug.”

Wheeler’s experience with war zones is extensive and includes time in Nicaragua, El Salvador and Bosnia during their civil wars.

“The mass exodus of people (from Ukraine) reminds me of Rwanda in 1994,” he said.

The bombings, on the other hand, remind him of his time in Beirut.

In Lviv, Wheeler had barely arrived at the central train station when air raid sirens began to sound.

“They told us that the city was under attack, and we were all rushed downstairs into the bomb shelter,” he said.

That would happen three times the first night.

In Lutsk, a bomb hit a refinery about two miles from where he was spending the night.

“That was the closest one to me,” he said.

As is Wheeler’s policy, he had no concrete plan when he arrived in Ukraine — no prearranged contacts or stops. Instead, he relied on divine guidance.

“My plan is Jesus has a plan,” he said. “I put my life in his hands.”

He ended up visiting several cities in western Ukraine.

At each stop, he came away inspired by the people he met, he said.

“It was amazing to see the courage of those who have chosen to stay behind,” he said.

Even more inspiring, Wheeler said, was the kindness he encountered.

Everywhere he turned, Ukrainians, in spite of their difficult circumstances, welcomed him with “generous love and wide open arms.”

Wheeler said there’s a good chance he’ll go back if the war continues into the summer.

Ultimately, it’s God’s call, he said. But what that call will be he’s pretty sure he knows.

“Before I left to go over, everybody said ‘are you absolutely certain God is calling you there?’ And I’m like ‘no — I’m not absolutely certain. But I read my Bible and I believe I have to go.’”

Looking back now, he can speak with even more certainty.

In message after message Wheeler has received, Ukrainians have thanked him for the hope and encouragement his visit brought them.

“Only God could have done what I saw done,” Wheeler said.

