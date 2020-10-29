Critics of SQ 814 explain pitfalls of funding change

OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association on Thursday said a state question on Tuesday's ballot threatens to erode health care outcomes.
Dr. George Monks, Oklahoma State Medical Association president, joined former Attorney General Drew Edmondson and others in a virtual press conference urging voters to turn down State Question 814.
The Legislature put the constitutional amendment on the ballot.
It would change the funding process for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, created 20 years ago by a vote of the people.
Currently, 75% of the funds from the state's settlement with the tobacco industry go to TSET, which puts the money in trust. The earnings are used to fund health programs.
The state question would alter the funding process, putting 25% of new dollars into the TSET while 75% would be used for Medicaid to draw down additional federal dollars.
Gov. Kevin Stitt supports the measure.
Monks said TSET has saved over 42,000 lives and helped the state avoid $1.24 billion in medical costs by educating Oklahomans about tobacco use, poor nutrition and sedentary lifestyles.
“These factors contribute to a majority of deaths in our state,” Monks said.
Making changes to the funding stream would have a detrimental impact on all the progress the state has made, he said.
As attorney general, Edmondson was essential in creating TSET and its lockbox. He said voters wanted decisions about health care made by health professionals and not the Legislature.
Edmondson said it is important to note that the funds are not taxpayer dollars, but come from a monetary judgement against the tobacco industry because of health problems caused by decades of tobacco sales.
Edmondson said TSET dollars have been instrumental in cutting tobacco use and have been used to fund cancer research.
Changes to TSET would dramatically limit the ability to grow the earnings of the trust, he said.
“There is a saying that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Edmondson said. “TSET is working well under the formula and we should leave it alone.”
Matt Glanville, Oklahoma government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said those opposed to the state question, No on 814 – Campaign for a Healthier Oklahoma, plan on airing television commercials before the Nov. 3 election.
