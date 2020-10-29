Critics of SQ 814 explain pitfalls of funding change

Making changes to the funding stream would have a detrimental impact on all the progress the state has made, he said.

As attorney general, Edmondson was essential in creating TSET and its lockbox. He said voters wanted decisions about health care made by health professionals and not the Legislature.

Edmondson said it is important to note that the funds are not taxpayer dollars, but come from a monetary judgement against the tobacco industry because of health problems caused by decades of tobacco sales.

Edmondson said TSET dollars have been instrumental in cutting tobacco use and have been used to fund cancer research.

Changes to TSET would dramatically limit the ability to grow the earnings of the trust, he said.

“There is a saying that if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” Edmondson said. “TSET is working well under the formula and we should leave it alone.”

Matt Glanville, Oklahoma government relations director for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, said those opposed to the state question, No on 814 – Campaign for a Healthier Oklahoma, plan on airing television commercials before the Nov. 3 election.