Critical food, blood donations sought at third annual United Way drive Friday

For the third straight year, the Tulsa Area United Way is devoting a day to help meet local food and blood needs.

The 2022 Day of Caring Food and Blood Drive is set for this Friday, with a number of donation sites set up around the area.

Officials said this year's goals are 50,000 pounds of food and 200 pints of blood.

"Over the last couple of years, we were able to avert a major food crisis," said Alison Anthony, Tulsa Area United Way president and CEO. "Now unfortunately, with pandemic aid ending and inflation increasing, it's not surprising that we're seeing increased needs once again."

At the same time, the need for blood is also critical, she said.

"Our friends at the Oklahoma Blood Institute tell us their supply is less than half what we need and what patients and hospitals currently need," Anthony said. "Our partner agency American Red Cross is telling us the same thing."

Anthony, joined by 2022 Tulsa Area United Way Campaign Chairwoman Peggy Simmons, announced details of the third annual event Tuesday at a news conference. It was held at Jim Norton Toyota, which will serve as one of 16 food drop-off locations Friday.

The two previous food drives raised over 100,000 pounds of food, officials said.

In addition to what Day of Caring raises, 21 local companies are also currently running food drives, Anthony said.

"We want to make food more accessible to every one of our neighbors who needs food," said Calvin Moore, president and CEO of Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, which is partnering with United Way on the drive.

"So many of our neighbors are actually suffering in silence," Moore said. "We have an issue with inflation going on in our country. Wage stagflation. It's very difficult for families to make ends meet, particularly when they're paying more and more money just to feed their children."

Jim Norton Auto Group has participated in the food drive each year, and will offer drop-off sites Friday at Jim Norton Toyota, 9809 S. Memorial Drive, and T-Town Chevrolet, 8130 E. Skelly Drive.

Dave Croteau, Jim Norton vice president, said: "Our 500-plus employees live and participate in the community. So the food situation affects all of us. That's why we participate in this program and that's why we would encourage everybody else to do the same."

Anthony said the blood drive has brought in about 350 pints of blood the past two years.

"One pint can save up to three lives," she said. "You as a donor really are doing life-saving work."

Anthony added: "Today we are asking you to take action, if you are willing. It's a twofold mission. One, plan to donate canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, pasta, rice or canned protein at any of the drop-off sites. And two, register to give blood."

For more information about the food drive, including a complete list of drop-off locations, go to tauw.org/fooddrive.

For a list of blood donation sites, go to tauw.org/blooddrive. Registration is required to give blood.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.