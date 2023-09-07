Music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita on Thursday after what he says was an interaction with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

He was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of justice, according to Craig County Jail records.

On Thursday night, this message was posted on his X account:

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Bryan played to sold-out shows at the BOK Center in August. Just this week, in an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his No. 1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart, the Grammy-nominated music artist from Oologah premiered atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

