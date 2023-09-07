From Staff Reports
Music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita on Thursday after what he says was an interaction with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
He was booked on a misdemeanor complaint of obstruction of justice, according to Craig County Jail records.
"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.
"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."
Bryan played to sold-out shows at the BOK Center in August. Just this week, in an unprecedented sweep on the heels of his No. 1 self-titled album debut on the Billboard 200 chart,
the Grammy-nominated music artist from Oologah premiered atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
Aug. 17, 2023 video. Gundy was celebrating his 56th birthday with the Aug. 12 concert at Tulsa's BOK Center. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics
Photos: Zach Bryan performs two sold out shows at BOK Center
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Fans can register for a pre-sale at
zachbryanpresale.com. The-sale begins Sept. 6.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Saturday, August 12, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Fans wait for Zach Bryan before he performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Zach Bryan at the BOK Center
Zach Bryan walks through the crowd before he performs at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
J.R. Carroll at the BOK Center
J.R. Carroll performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Charles Wesley Godwin at the BOK Center
Charles Wesley Godwin performs before Zach Bryan at the BOK Center on Friday, August 11, 2023, in Tulsa, Okla.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!