A former attorney admitted Wednesday in federal court to embezzling about $138,000 from trust accounts established for five individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Leslie Ellen Mansfield, 61, admitted to one count of bank fraud in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Federal prosecutors alleged in an information filed May 11 that Mansfield embezzled the funds for her personal use while managing the supplemental needs trust accounts for five Gatesway Foundation clients.

The Broken Arrow foundation established the accounts with various banks to protect each client’s Medicaid and social security disability benefits.

Mansfield, in her written plea, wrote that she initially became acquainted with Gatesway Foundation employees through work with the University of Tulsa School of Law legal aid clinic and later as a member of Gatesway’s human rights committee.

Mansfield admitted to embezzling funds from the five clients on numerous occasions starting in December 2011 and continuing through November 2017.

“I embezzled the funds from the (supplemental needs trust) accounts by electronic funds transfers to my personal accounts and by writing checks to myself,” Mansfield wrote in her plea agreement. “I concealed the embezzlements by altering the SNT accounts’ bank records before I provided them to Gatesway Foundation.”

Mansfield was employed at the University of Tulsa as an assistant clinical professor of law from 1999 to 2005, according to Tulsa World archives.

She voluntarily resigned from the Oklahoma Bar Association in 2007, according to the agency.

Mansfield was initially charged in 2018 in state court in connection with the alleged theft of funds. State prosecutors dismissed charges against Mansfield later the same year.

Todd Tucker, Mansfield’s attorney, said following the plea hearing that his client was working at a distribution center and also dog walking to raise the funds needed to repay the victims.

“She is doing everything she can to repay the amount prior to sentencing,” Tucker said.

Mansfield will be sentenced following the submission of a presentencing report, which could take six months to a year to complete, Tucker said.

Bank fraud carries a maximum statutory sentence of 30 years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $1 million.

“I’d like to thank Assistant U.S. Attorney Vani Singhal, who has worked with us since November 2019 to get this matter worked out,” Tucker said. “Due to McGirt issues in the federal court, this matter has been delayed and we are happy that we have now got to go to court and enter a guilty plea and face whatever punishment that Judge Frizzell should decide.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.