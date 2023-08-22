Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Muskogee woman could be sentenced to up to 37 months after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter Tuesday in federal court related to a fatal crash on Interstate 244.

Autumn Marchelle Richerson, 28, admitted to being under the influence of alcohol when she was driving a 2018 Jeep Cherokee eastbound Nov. 25, 2021, about 97 mph near the Harvard Avenue exit when it collided with another vehicle driven by Leticia Cortes Lopez, according to court records.

Lopez, 44, of Fullerton, California, died Dec. 29, 2021, from injuries she sustained in the crash.

The case was filed May 1 in Tulsa federal court because Richerson is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

The binding plea agreement, should the judge accept it, calls for sentencing Richerson to serve between zero and 37 months in prison with the court having the final say.

Richerson will pay no fine, but she agreed to pay a yet-to-be-determined amount of restitution to Lopez's estate and another unidentified individual, according to the plea agreement.

The crime carries a maximum statutory sentence of eight years in prison upon conviction.

Both parties urged the judge overseeing the case to approve the plea agreement, noting Richerson’s early acceptance of responsibility and the wishes of the victim’s family.

Richerson will be formally sentenced at a date to be determined later.