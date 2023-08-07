A woman was found dead from a gunshot wound in the back seat of a car that was parked alongside a street in west Tulsa on Monday evening, police said.

Lt. Brandon Watkins said the car was running and in park and that the woman was dead in the back seat. The vehicle was in the 4800 block of South 35th West Avenue, he said.

Detectives are interviewing a person of interest at detective headquarters downtown and hope to be able to release more information after that, Watkins said.

This is a developing story. Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates.

