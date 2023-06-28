A woman admitted in Tulsa federal court on Wednesday to using a company credit card to amass more than $500,000 in unauthorized charges.

Jennifer Lynne West, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud during a hearing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

The plea deal with prosecutors calls for her to pay restitution and serve a prison term ranging from 18 months to 24 months. The agreement is still subject to judicial approval.

Federal prosecutors charged West by felony information filed May 26 in Tulsa federal court.

The charge alleges that she used an American Express credit card issued to her by her employer, Compression Solutions LLC. of Tulsa, to make $511,552 in unauthorized charges from January 2020 to April 2022.

In her written plea, West admitted knowing she was not authorized to make personal expenditures with the credit card.

“Specifically, beginning around the fall of 2020, I began using the company credit card for miscellaneous and unauthorized personal expenditures, including traveling, moving costs, beauty products and other miscellaneous items,” West wrote in her plea agreement.

She agreed to repay the company for the unauthorized charges.

Federal wire fraud carries a maximum prison term of 20 years.

The plea agreement notes that West’s acceptance of responsibility, judicial economy and the interests of justice all played a part in fashioning her sentence.

Should the case go to trial, it would require the attendance of numerous out-of-state witnesses and require about one week to try, the agreement states.

A sentencing date will be set following the completion of a presentencing report by the government.

