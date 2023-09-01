Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A witness to a slaying Sunday in north Tulsa helped get the shooting suspect into custody, according to an arrest report.

Justin Ray Trammel, 32, was arrested Friday when the Tulsa Police Department Special Operations Team served a warrant at his home near the site of the fatal shooting, Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.

Trammel has been charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court in the slaying of 46-year-old Kalvin Hulvey.

Hulvey was reportedly with his girlfriend near 1700 N. Columbia Ave. when a man rode up on a mini-motorcycle, called Hulvey’s name and then shot him, detectives said.

Detectives later interviewed someone who said Hulvey's girlfriend identified Trammel as the shooter. Police found multiple motorcycles at Trammel's residence, about 1½ miles from the homicide scene.

A witness to the shooting positively identified Trammel out of a photo lineup, according to an affidavit in the murder case.

Trammel remains held without bond at the Tulsa County jail.

