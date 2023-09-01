A witness to a slaying Sunday in north Tulsa helped get the alleged shooter into custody, according to an arrest report.
Justin Ray Trammel, 32, was arrested Friday when the Tulsa Police Special Operations Team served a warrant at his home near the fatal shooting, Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release.
Trammel has been charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court in the slaying of 46-year-old Kalvin Hulvey.
Hulvey was reportedly with his girlfriend near 1700 N. Columbia Ave. when a man rode up on a mini-motorcycle, called Hulvey’s name and then shot him, detectives said.
Detectives later interviewed someone who said Hulvey's girlfriend identified Trammel as the shooter. Police found multiple motorcycles at Trammel's residence, about 1½ miles from the homicide scene. A witness to the shooting positively identified Trammel out of a photo lineup, according to an affidavit in the murder case.
Trammel remains held without bond at Tulsa County jail.