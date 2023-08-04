A Tulsa federal court jury has convicted a Wichita, Kansas, man on multiple criminal counts related to a sex-trafficking operation he ran in Oklahoma and three other states.

Byron Cordell Thomas, 36, was found guilty Thursday of sex trafficking, transporting an individual for prostitution, witness tampering by corrupt persuasion, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The victims in this case were beaten, isolated, and trafficked across state lines for prostitution,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in a written statement after the four-day trial. “They suffered threats and intimidation from Thomas, even throughout the investigation.

“I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their lengthy and solid investigation of this case and the victims for their brave testimony that made this conviction possible.”

Thomas was initially named in a one-count indictment, made public Feb. 6, that charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm. A fourth-superseding indictment filed July 10 added 11 additional charges.

Thomas targeted young women and girls suffering financial difficulties who had little to no support, the statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.

Thomas advertised himself as a “street adviser” and promised to help women make money as part of his team, or "stable," but kept the money for himself, according to prosecutors.

Thomas maintained hotel rooms in Tulsa; Oklahoma City; Dallas; Bossier City, Louisiana; and Wichita, Kansas, according to prosecutors.

He faces up to 35 years in prison when sentenced.

Thomas and a woman were originally charged with sex trafficking in Tulsa County District Court in 2020.

The state charges against Thomas were dropped after a witness failed to cooperate with prosecutors.

The woman, Megan Nichols, pleaded guilty to drug possession with intent to distribute in a plea deal with prosecutors. She was later sentenced to serve 10 years in state prison after she failed to successfully complete a diversionary program.

