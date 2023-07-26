Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A federal jury has found a white supremacist gang member guilty of murdering a man in Osage County in 2021.

The jury deliberated about eight hours Wednesday before finding Bennie Frank Withrow IV, 37, guilty of the first-degree murder of Dustin Tucker, 31, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tulsa.

The jury also found Withrow guilty of discharging a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

Withrow is a member of the Universal Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist gang based in Oklahoma prisons, according to prosecutors. The trial was held over seven days in Tulsa federal court.

Withrow will serve a no-parole life sentence because prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. He will be formally sentenced at a date to be determined.

Tucker’s body was found Dec. 20, 2021, on restricted tribal land in Prue, in Osage County. He had been shot multiple times.

Prosecutors theorized that Tucker was shot in retaliation for ratting out a drug dealer to police.

Withrow denied any involvement in the shooting.

Weeks earlier, Tucker and his girlfriend had been stopped by Tulsa police after buying drugs for a friend at a Tulsa residence, according to prosecutors.

Withrow allegedly told the girlfriend that he would “take care of things” after he was informed that Tucker had told police the drug dealer’s identity.

Both Withrow and the drug dealer were affiliated with the UAB, according to government officials.

Prosecutors alleged that Withrow shot Tucker while the pair and another UAB member were en route to an Osage County casino on Dec. 9, 2021. Prosecutors claimed that Withrow shot Tucker after he persuaded the other two to get out of the vehicle in a field so they could do some drugs.

Tucker’s body was found Dec. 20, 2021, on an oil field lease on tribal land held in federal trust for the benefit of the Osage Nation. Tucker was a member of the Cherokee Nation.

Withrow was serving a five-year prison sentence when he was charged with Tucker’s murder.

Withrow, who was released from prison in May 2021, was sent back to prison after he violated the terms of his probation in a 2011 Rogers County drug distribution case.

Withrow was among the dozens listed as injured after fights broke out among rival gang members in six Oklahoma prisons in September 2019.

He has served time dating back to 2005 for drug-related crimes.

