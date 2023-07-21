VERDIGRIS — A woman and three children were found dead of gunshot wounds after a roughly three-hour standoff with police Thursday, a spokesman for the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

OSBI Public Information Manager Hunter McKee said the identities of those involved would not be released until next-of-kin notifications have been made, but a friend of the family who arrived at the scene late Thursday said the woman was the mother of the three children who died.

The Tulsa World is not releasing the names until official notifications are made.

The standoff began around 4 p.m. as an "armed and barricaded" situation at a house at the corner of Dogwood Court and Cypress Street in Verdigris, McKee said. A Verdigris police officer who was driving down the street saw fireworks coming from a house and "knew there was something wrong" and so called for backup, McKee said.

Verdigris Police Chief Jack Shackelford said the officer saw a Roman candle being shot through a broken window in a garage door at the house and stopped to investigate.

The officer discovered that a woman was trapped in the garage with some children and was using the Roman candle to try to attract attention to get help, Shackelford said. The woman had brought one child to the home for a supervised visitation there but was met by the child's mother, who pointed a gun at her, took her child and locked the woman and two other children who were with that woman in the garage, he said.

After police arrived, the woman and the two children with her were able to get out, he said.

The Cherokee Nation Marshal Service's SWAT team also responded, Shackelford said.

Officers tried to make contact with the armed woman inside, and a standoff ensued for about three hours, McKee said.

After getting no response from the woman, they eventually entered the house, "where they found an adult woman along with three children dead inside, all with apparent gunshot wounds," McKee said.

Lucretia Pitre of Tulsa, a longtime friend of the family, said the woman was probably in her mid-30s and that the children were a 9-month-old baby boy, a 6- or 7-year-old boy and a girl who was 10 or 11.

She said the woman had posted a photo of herself and the baby on Facebook just two days ago saying that "she was so happy," but "I could tell by her face that she was struggling with something. I mean she just looked sad."

Pitre said the woman had faced a great deal of loss in recent years, including the deaths of her sister, her mother, her uncle and her grandparents. The deaths had involved cancer, suicide and a drug overdose, she said.

Pitre said the woman had been raised by her grandparents in the house where she and the children died.

"I'm just at a loss for words," she added. "My heart's just like — I don't know. I'm just numb right now.

"I was hoping no one would be here, honestly, so I could just sit outside and pray, but everybody's still here" as police were processing the crime scene into the night.

"This is heartbreaking," Pitre said. "This family's seen a lot, you know. Mental health has I feel like just really, really, really affected this family when it comes to that and substance abuse. …

"I just can't believe she took the kids. I don't know. I just don't understand it."

