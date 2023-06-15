Update: Police have identified the victim and suspect in Wednesday night's fatal shooting.

Mykai Daniels, 25, died from his injuries at an area hospital and three other victims are expected to survive, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a social media post Thursday.

Police later identified Billy Bills, 25, as the suspect in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. outside a home near 27th Street and Harvard Avenue.

Witnesses told police that the fatal incident began with an altercation between several people when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting, according to the TPD post.

Police said Bills would be charged with first-degree murder, three counts of shooting with intent to kill and other felonies.

Police warned that Bill should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who knows of his whereabouts should call 911.

Below is the earlier version of this story.

Police are looking for at least one gunman after four people were shot — one fatally with at least two others in critical condition — in a midtown neighborhood Wednesday night.

"We've had a horrific event," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said in a press conference from a neighborhood near 27th Street and Louisville Avenue. The area is just south of the Broken Arrow Expressway and east of Harvard Avenue.

All those involved were men in their 20s, Meulenberg said, adding that they had been having some kind of a dispute that had lasted at least all day and culminated in the mass shooting.

"This was an absolutely tragic incident where people were arguing with one another that erupted into horrific gun violence," Meulenberg said.

He said he didn't yet know whether just one man did all the shooting or if the victims also were firing shots. Although the investigation was in its early stages late Wednesday, he said he wasn't aware of any weapons being found at the scene.

After police arrived, they learned that the shooter might have gone into a house in the neighborhood, so they made announcements over a loudspeaker for him to come outside. The residents came outside, and police searched the house but did not find the shooter, Meulenberg said.

He said the assailant should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who knows his whereabouts or anything about the shooting should call the police.

"We're working on this case all night long, and we're not going to go home until we figure it out," he said.

"This is kind of a problem we're seeing in this country in general," Meulenberg said. "We used to just go with fists. But now people, they'll go to the gun because it's kind of a cowardly move and they can injure lots of people without having to actually put themselves at great risk. So it is a problem we see in this country where people just can't figure out their problems, and they go straight to violence."

While he emphasized that this was not a random shooting, he urged heightened awareness by the public.

"He clearly had a specific target or group of targets here, but he's still armed and dangerous," and police don't know whether he will continue the violence, Meulenberg said.

"We're begging people to call us and tell us what's happening. We only have a successful solve rate with our homicides because of the work with the community. We wouldn't be as successful as we were if they didn't help us."

