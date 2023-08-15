Update (Tuesday): Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reports Golston was taken into custody while the search for Ney continues.

A 14-year-old charged with murder and a 15-year-old charged in a shooting with intent to kill case reportedly escaped Monday afternoon from a downtown Tulsa facility.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens escaped just before 1 p.m. from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center downtown.

Ja’Koby Golston, 14, is charged with murder after he allegedly was fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and caused a fatality collision. He is described as a Black male, 5-foot-6, 145 pounds. Some court records list him as Jakoby Davon Lee-Golston.

Noah Neh, 15, faces charges of shooting with intent to kill, according to a Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office news release. He is described as a Hispanic male, 4-foot-9, 90 pounds.

They were last seen on foot.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911.

