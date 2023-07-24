A police officer works outside the apartment where three women were killed and an infant was also shot early Monday at Wood Creek Apartments on Garnett Road south of Interstate 244. The shooter reportedly gained access to the apartment by shooting out this sliding glass door.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa police work outside the scene of a triple homicide at Wood Creek Apartments early Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A 13-year-old called authorities around 6:30 a.m. when a man shot his way into an apartment in east Tulsa early Monday.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
A police officer photographs evidence outside an apartment where three women fatally shot and an infant was injured in the shooting early Monday.
Police say a man has turned himself in after three women were found dead and a baby wounded at an apartment complex in east Tulsa early Monday.
Officers responded to a shots-fired call from Wood Creek Apartments, on Garnett Road south of Interstate 244, around 6:30 a.m.
"When we got here, we found this horrific scene," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.
In addition to the three women found slain, an infant was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, he said. As of early Monday afternoon, police said the child was expected to survive following emergency surgery.
The suspect in the shooting, identified as Caleb Venson in a Tulsa Police Department social media post, reportedly gained access to the apartment by shooting out a sliding glass door.
A 13-year-old in the apartment was able to escape and called authorities, according to police.
