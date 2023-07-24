Police say a man has turned himself in after three women were found dead at an apartment complex in east Tulsa early Monday.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call from Wood Creek Apartments, on Garnett Road south of Interstate 244, around 6:30 a.m.

"When we got here, we found this horrific scene," Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said.

In addition to the three women found slain, an infant was hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound, he said. As of early Monday afternoon, police said the child was expected to survive following emergency surgery.

The alleged shooter, identified as Caleb Venson in a Tulsa Police social media post, reportedly gained access to the apartment by shooting out a sliding glass door.

A 13-year-old in the apartment was able to escape and called authorities, according to police.

"We worked very swiftly on this," Meulenberg said. "It's an absolutely horrific event."

Police said Venson, who initially fled the scene, turned himself in around 8 a.m.

Detectives discovered one of the three slain victims was the mother of Venson's infant child, who was in her arms when Venson reportedly opened fire. The victims have not been identified.

Venson remains held on complaints including first-degree murder and shooting with intent to kill.

Tulsa World photojournalist Mike Simons contributed reporting.