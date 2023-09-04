A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend after she was found dead in the home they shared in Claremore, police said.

Officers found 44-year-old Heather Michelle Baker dead Saturday night in the residence on the 100 block of South Moore Avenue.

Friends had called police after they were unable to reach her and she failed to show up for work, Claremore police said in a social media post.

Witnesses reportedly told detectives that Anthony Blue Thomasson was living with Baker but the relationship had involved domestic violence, according to Claremore police.

Police arrested Thomasson on Sunday after agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation assisted in processing evidence at the crime scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Claremore Police at 918-341-1212.

The National Domestic Hotline, 800-799-7233, is answered 24/7 with guidance toward numerous resources available, police said, adding survivors are also encouraged to contact local authorities.