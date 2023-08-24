Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Update (10:30 a.m. Thursday): A third bomb threat was emailed targeting Ellen Ochoa Elementary and an individual educator's home.

Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler sent a letter Wednesday to district parents stating a threat targeting the district in general was determined to not be credible.

"We are working closely with law enforcement authorities including TPD and the FBI to find those responsible," the letter states.

Tulsa police have responded twice in two days to ensure safety at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School after bomb threats were made following a tweet about an educator promoting “woke ideology.”

Classes resumed late Wednesday morning at the Union Public Schools site at 12000 E. 31st St. after a search of the campus during a brief time of sheltering in place, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The threats targeting the school, the district and an individual educator reportedly were emailed, and copies of the email began circulating online.

The individual educator was named in a Monday tweet from Libs of TikTok, which doctored a satirical video featuring a Union Public Schools librarian. The video was retweeted by Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

The edited video showed an image from a literacy group’s website noting that the librarian cares about “social justice.”

Chris Payne, spokesman for Union Public Schools, said the district took no issue with one of its librarians posting the initial video and added that the individual is “much beloved” for all the good she has done.

“Libs of TikTok omitted a really key thing that she said that was kind of a wink meant to be an ironic comment, and by omitting it, it really affected how people perceived the video,” he said.

The comment was, “’My woke agenda is teaching kids to love books and be kind,’” Payne said. “So that’s a pretty big omission.”

The Libs of TikTok video was retweeted by Walters early Tuesday, when classes at Ellen Ochoa could not begin as scheduled after the first bomb threat was received.

After the news of the first bomb threat, Walters’ staff provided a statement in response to questions from the local Fox news affiliate. The statement reads: “The issue here is the employee’s actions, that’s why Supt. Walters commented on it. Supt. Walters will continue to do what voters elected him to do — hold schools and their employees accountable for educating young Oklahomans.”

Payne lamented that “people who are against anything ‘woke’” can become so fired up by the words “social justice.”

“There’s a lot of rhetoric out there being thrown around quite carelessly, firing up these people,” he said Wednesday. “It creates a lot of disruption to the educational process.

“It’s hard to hold school when you’re having to respond to threats.”

According to Payne, police became aware of the initial threat around 6 a.m. Monday so that classes could be delayed, but the second threat came after students were already at school.

“All of this is the result of heightened rhetoric. It would be nice if we could bring that down. It would be nice if we could actually focus on the business of school,” Payne said.

“If we really care about educating students, then that’s where our focus needs to be. It doesn’t need to be on all these ideological fictions. There are no agendas here. We are just trying to safely hold school.”