A 16-year-old student was taken into custody after a false threat was reported Thursday at Hale High School.

Hale and two nearby Tulsa Public Schools sites were given the all-clear after a lockdown and law enforcement sweep.

"What we found is that there was not an actual active shooter," Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. No injuries were reported, he said, adding "there is no reason for panic" as police expanded to a floor-by-floor, room-by-room search.

No one was detained during the investigation, Meulenberg said, with the efforts now moving to find the perpetrator of the fake call.

According to a Tulsa Police social media post, investigators found the 911 call came from on campus just after 11 a.m.

Within an hour of the all-clear, police said the suspect — a 16-year-old Hale student — was identified and taken into custody.

The as-yet unnamed individual is expected to face a misdemeanor charge of false alarm, complaint or information.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Meulenberg said while officers in the Mingo Valley Division area were tied up in the response.

"This is a tremendous pain, especially for ... a swatting call," he said during the preliminary stages of the investigation. "We're not going to treat it as anything other than an active shooter because we should do that, just in case; however, it's a drain on our resources."

Swatting is the term for creating a deception to create a large emergency response at a specific address.

In addition to TPD, responding agencies Thursday included Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

No children were in harm's way, Meulenberg said, barring "the stupidity of whoever's calling."

"This person who called has created a very dangerous situation because of panic," he said. The consequences of a false emergency call are serious, Meulenberg said.

After the all-clear, police said they were turning the scene back over to Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police and site administrators.

Tulsa Public Schools has a safety hotline staffed 24/7 at 918-480-SAFE. Callers may remain anonymous.