A man who held police at bay for hours while firing shots from a Tulsa motel room has killed himself, police said late Friday.

The standoff began after a motorist was shot in the temple while driving Friday evening, Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said. That man was being treated at a hospital and was stable Friday night, Meulenberg said.

Once police determined that the shot that hit the motorist was fired from inside a room at the Desert Hills Motel, 5220 E. 11th St., officers surrounded the area, and more shots were fired from inside the room, Meulenberg said.

Police made repeated attempts to contact the shooter, but those attempts elicited only more shots fired from the room, he said. Police heard what sounded like pistol and rifle shots, he said.

Sometime late Friday, a woman came out of the room and was taken to the Detective Division for questioning, Meulenberg said.

The Tulsa Police Department's SWAT was at the scene, and police used an armored vehicle as a protective barrier while the man continued to shoot at them, he said.

As police got closer to the motel room, the shots stopped, Meulenberg said. They sent drones equipped with cameras into the room and determined that the man had "taken his life," he said.

Police think they know who the man is, based on the motel registration, but will confirm his identity before releasing his name.

They don't know the man's motivation for firing the shots but hope the woman will provide information, Meulenberg said.

No police officers were injured, but a couple of police cars were hit by rounds from a semi-automatic rifle, he said. He added that the Bomb Squad is at the scene to handle any potential explosives or accellerants inside the room. Processing the scene will take hours, he said.

Police had 11th Street closed to traffic east of Yale Avenue as the standoff continued Friday night.

Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.

