The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday issued a one-week stay of an appeals court decision that stripped the city of Tulsa of the right to issue traffic tickets to tribal citizens.

The stay came at the request of the city of Tulsa, which a week ago saw a similar request rejected by the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.

The city is seeking to delay the Wednesday effective date of the appeals court’s June 28 ruling, which determined that the city could not rely on a 19th century law to justify its ticketing of tribal citizens following the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma.

The city sought the stay while it asks the U.S. Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate court ruling.

The decision overturned a municipal court ruling that, under the Curtis Act, the city of Tulsa had the jurisdiction to ticket Choctaw citizen Justin Hooper for speeding.

The June ruling expanded the reach of the McGirt ruling, which determined that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to prosecute tribal citizens for major crimes committed within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress had never explicitly dissolved the reservation.

The stay was necessary, the city argued, because otherwise, the mandate would require the city to “conduct a significant change in the way it proceeds with law enforcement, code enforcement, municipal prosecution and other important aspects of city business,” according to a court filing by the city.

“Since McGirt, numerous issues have surfaced which had lain fallow for more than a century,” the city argued in its application to the Supreme Court for a stay. “Among them is whether municipalities, like Tulsa, which incorporated pursuant to the Curtis Act of 1898, are empowered to apply municipal ordinances equally to all inhabitants of the city.”

Both Hooper and tribal officials have argued that Tulsa police can still issue tickets to tribal citizens under cross-deputization agreements already in place with area tribes.

Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, who is assigned to the 10th Circuit, stayed the issuance of the mandate until 4 p.m. Aug. 2. He gave Hooper until Monday to file a response to the city’s application for a stay.

Hooper’s attorney argued to the appellate court that the city’s request for a stay was not warranted or justified.

“The only support (the city) provides (for a stay) comes in the form of unsupported allegations of disruption to its government functions and law enforcement that would stem from adherence to the law in this case,” said John M. Dunn, Hooper’s attorney.

