Neighbors stand outside crime-scene tape after a 34-year-old man and a teenage boy were shot near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. Friday. The man later died at a hospital.
Courtesy, Tulsa Police Department
Police officers share information outside a house near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon after a man and teenager were shot there. The man later died.
Courtesy, Tulsa Police Department
Police officers work at the scene of a double shooting at a house near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Friday afternoon.
One man died and a teenage boy was in critical condition after a double shooting in a north Tulsa neighborhood on Friday.
The 34-year-old man died at a hospital after the shooting occurred near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 12:30 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post.
A 16-year-old boy who also was shot was in critical condition at a hospital, police said.
Homicide and crime scene detectives were at the location, and officers were scouring the area for the shooter.
Police said they were developing information about a suspect and that anyone with information should call 911.
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Neighbors stand outside crime-scene tape after a 34-year-old man and a teenage boy were shot near 54th Street North and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. Friday. The man later died at a hospital.