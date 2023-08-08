Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A Tulsa man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to a firearm charge in connection with a threat he reportedly made to staff members at a Veterans Affairs clinic in Tulsa.

Zachariah Kade McGuire, 32, admitted to calling the Ernest Childers Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa, 8921 S. Mingo Road, and threatening to kill staff there if he was not quickly prescribed medication, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma. Within an hour of the phone call on Nov. 14, McGuire entered the clinic with a loaded gun, the release states.

“McGuire threatened to kill staff at a federal facility and arrived prepared to execute that threat,” U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson said in the release. He said the staff and officers at the clinic took quick action and averted a tragedy.

Officers arrested McGuire on site and found a loaded revolver and seven plastic zip ties on him.

Earlier that day, McGuire’s mother had called to schedule an appointment for him for Dec. 13. Following that call, McGuire is alleged to have called back and left a voicemail on which he threatened to murder members of staff, the Tulsa World reported previously.

“You will make me an appointment and prescribe me my meds, or I will murder you,” the voicemail said. “You have 30 minutes to do so, or I will be coming up there and start to murder people.”

The voicemail was reported to the Veterans Affairs police.

McGuire wandering the clinic’s second floor when officers found him. He acknowledged having a gun on him when the officers asked him if he had a weapon, the prosecutor's office said.

Following his arrest, McGuire's mother posted his bond and told investigators that she had been unaware of his intentions when she drove him to the clinic but that she assumed he was planning to hold his doctor hostage.

The day after McGuire's arrest, Tulsa police received information from a local record store saying he had previously come to the store to sell records. In the store, McGuire mentioned that if he did not receive help from the VA, then he would “get a gun and go back,” court records state.

McGuire was previously arrested by Tulsa police on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill a teenager who ran through McGuire’s backyard as he fled from police in 2019. McGuire was not charged in that case due to Oklahoma’s “stand your ground” law.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a firearm in a federal facility and could face up to five years in federal prison, according to the news release. A sentencing date has not been set.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.