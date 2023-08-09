A west Tulsa woman received a 20-year sentence after pleading guilty to an amended charge in a January 2022 slaying prosecutors say was initiated by her jealous ex-boyfriend.

Brinlee Denison, 26, was convicted of accessory to first-degree murder July 27 in the death of Sarah Maguire, a 29-year-old woman who allowed Denison and her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Nicholas Johnson, to stay in a shed behind her west Tulsa home.

Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and apologized to Maguire’s family in July. He’s serving a life sentence with a chance at judicial review in five years.

According to prosecutors, Johnson became enraged with jealousy when he came across intimate photos of Denison and her girlfriend Maguire together.

“Then I talked about killing Sarah,” he testified. “(Denison) said that’s probably not a great idea but she had my back no matter what I did.”

Johnson testified that Denison helped him wash his murder weapon and later initiated sex with him in an adjoining room as he could hear Maguire struggling to breathe.

"This was not a situation in which an innocent girl was merely a bystander to a horrific crime," prosecutors said in a brief seeking a life sentence for Denison.