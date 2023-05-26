Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Video released Friday by Tulsa Police shows the confrontation outside a bar that led to an officer fatally shooting a man in front of his girlfriend after she had called for help.

The officer had responded around 2:20 a.m. Feb. 18 at a tavern near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue. He had been informed the situation was a domestic disturbance and hit-and-run crash, police said at the time.

Footage from the officer's body-worn camera shows the subject, Joshua Kinyon Taft, 31, acting with hostility immediately upon the officer's arrival. While walking away from his parked motorcycle, Taft gestures toward his girlfriend, telling the officer "get her to give me my keys."

While the officer attempted to gain Taft's compliance with commands, video shows, Taft repeatedly rushed at the officer and moved his right hand toward his jacket pocket.

"Don't do it," the officer can be heard telling Taft, as his girlfriend shouts from off camera, "Joshua, no!"

After telling the officer "come on, shoot me," Taft turns back toward his girlfriend and begins walking away, but his right hand can be seen reaching into a jacket pocket.

The officer issued three commands that were ignored, before Taft then quickly twisted from the right to turn back toward the officer. Video shows the officer fired at least eight rounds, and Taft dropped to the ground.

Immediately after Taft was shot, while his girlfriend can be heard screaming on the officer's bodycam, a pistol became visible on the ground near his right hand. The officer kicked the pistol several yards away before retreating to a position of safety, video indicates.

Taft remained conscious, telling the officer he was physically unable to comply with a command to put his hands behind his back. Following the officer's radio requests for backup, emergency responders began first aid efforts on Taft about five minutes after he was shot.

Taft was hospitalized with critical injuries and died Feb. 26.

Pursuant to TPD policy, the officer was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the shooting.

A spokeswoman for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office said a review into whether the shooting was justified resulted in the officer being cleared.