The Tulsa Police Department received fewer complaints in 2022 than in the previous year, but the number of formal investigations based on those complaints increased over that time period, according to the agency's annual Internal Affairs report released this week.

During the same time period, the number of disciplinary actions taken by Chief Wendell Franklin against Tulsa Police Department staff decreased from 66 to 51. The 2022 figures do not include 23 cases still pending.

Franklin, who was named police chief in January 2020, said he’s optimistic about the direction of the Police Department while acknowledging that not every officer is a fan of the policies he’s implemented to ensure discipline and accountability.

“You know, one thing that I heard a lot of in my early days was that ‘it depends on who you are determines what kind of discipline you get.’ And that was something that was said across our department," Franklin said. "And when I became chief, I wanted to make sure that, no, it doesn’t matter who you are; the discipline is going to be the same based on what you did. And so that's how I've operated.

"Now, some of those that were, you know, talking about the disparate discipline, now have shifted around and it comes back that, ‘oh, this guy is too tough on officers.’

"But, you know, I think there's a fair majority that will tell you that if you do your job and you do it right, you don't have anything to worry about."

Franklin said he went to work immediately on setting the bar high within the Police Department, beginning with a list of “Expectations From The Chief” that all employees are required to read and sign annually.

“It is just trying to drive that culture for what we want within the department and kind of infuse it across the department,” Franklin said. “So I think it's working, and I think our numbers are going to show that it's working from our administrative complaints and investigations and things like that.”

A complaint can come from a citizen, from another agency or from within the Police Department. In the past five years, complaints peaked at 464 in 2019, followed by a steady decline to 313 in 2020, 291 in 2021 and 251 in 2022.

In 2021, 79 of the 291 complaints led to formal investigations. In 2022, 251 complaints led to 99 formal investigations.

Of those, 47 were sustained — meaning the incident occurred and the officer was found to be in violation of policy. Six were not sustained; seven resulted in exonerations; and two were withdrawn.

Eight officers in 2022 either resigned or retired while under investigation. Police officials note that not all of the resignations and retirements were necessarily connected to investigations initiated in 2022, as it can take a long time to complete them. Twenty-three investigations are pending.

The rate of complaints related to calls for service and arrests, meanwhile, were up slightly in 2022 over the year before.

In 2022, the complaint rate was 1.23 per 10,000 calls for service and 2.63 complaints per 1,000 arrests. The 2021 complaint rate per 10,000 calls for service was 0.83, and the rate of complaints per arrest was 2.01 per 1,000.

Tulsa police responded to 275,923 calls for service in 2021 and 267,402 in 2022. Arrests increased in 2022 to 12,553, compared to 11,445 in 2021.

Franklin took disciplinary action 51 times in 2022, including 29 reprimands and 18 counseling sessions. Three suspensions were issued, and one officer was terminated.

Disciplinary actions jumped to 91 in 2020, Franklin’s first year on the job, from 60 the year before, and have been gradually declining since. Franklin has terminated five officers' employment since 2020; seven had been fired in the two years before he became chief.

“What we know is that we are looking at things and scrutinizing things closer,” Franklin said. “And in administering discipline, from us noticing the errors, my hope is that that helps us in the long run with citizen complaints going down.”

Franklin said the overwhelming majority of TPD’s 800-plus officers are doing a great job.

“They are operating in a complex environment, and they are doing so with great, great attitudes towards work and regarding everyone’s rights, as they should,” he said.

“You know, I’ll never ever stand up and say we are always 100% right and that our officers will never do anything wrong, … but I think for the most part — and my hope is — that we have turned the curve in that we are, everyone that wants to be on board is on board and we’re all operating in harmony.”

Here are some other key takeaways from the Internal Affairs report:

Uses of force: Nonlethal use of force as defined in the Internal Affairs report may include a takedown or deployment of a Taser. According to the report, there were 345 use-of-force incidents in 2022, 332 of which were found to be within policy. Seven were found to be out of policy, and six remain under investigation.

Of the 345 use-of-force reports, 43% involved Caucasians, 41% involved African Americans, 8% were Native Americans and 7% were Hispanic.

The 345 figure does not include 694 physical control holds, or low-force holds such as grips or gestures, resulting in no injury. Of the 12,553 arrests made by TPD in 2022, 92% were made without any use of force.

Excessive use of force: Internal Affairs investigated five alleged incidents of excessive force involving eight officers. Two cases were sustained; one was determined to be unfounded; and one is pending. The officer or officers involved in the fifth case were exonerated.

Deadly force: Tulsa police used deadly force 10 times in 2022, up from nine times in 2021 and the same number of times as in 2020. Those killed by police in 2022 included five Caucasians, two African Americans, two Native Americans and one Hispanic person.

Seven of the deadly force incidents were determined to be within policy; three are pending.

