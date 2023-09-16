Chris Moore Web Production Technician Follow Chris Moore Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in north Tulsa Saturday evening.

Police were called to 4 Corner Liquor and Wine in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard before 7 p.m. in response to a report of a person being shot.

Tulsa Police Sgt. Michael Fullbright said the victim ran across the street to Nafie's Food Mart and got into a private vehicle to be transported to a hospital. He said an officer was trying to make contact with the victim.

The condition of the victim is unknown, and police do not have a description of the shooter.

