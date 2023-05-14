Police Chief Wendell Franklin is still waiting for someone to do something about gun violence.

“People talk — the legislators talk about it — but nobody has put pen to paper and done anything to try and help curb this,” Franklin said last week in an interview with the Tulsa World.

The latest mass shooting to grab the nation’s attention happened this month at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, where a man with an AR-15-style rifle gunned down 15 people, killing eight and wounding seven more before being killed by a police officer.

Franklin took note.

“He’s got an AR-15 and just pouches of magazines,” he said of the gunman, “which would tell you that, you know, if each one of those is a 30-round magazine, you know he is going out to do some damage.”

That kind of firepower only makes law enforcement’s job more difficult and more dangerous, and it reflects a major change from the way things used to be, Franklin said.

“Today they’re armed with firearms that are equivalent to what we have and then some,” Franklin said. “And so that is a huge concern for us in law enforcement and really complicates things for us in law enforcement. Rifles complicate our ability to be able to operate safely.”

Franklin indicated that he would be inclined to support placing more restrictions on the purchase of high-powered firearms such as AR-15s.

“They can certainly do more restrictions. You can go in and buy a firearm quicker than you can go in and come out with an automobile,” he said. “There used to be a time delay, where you would go in and make that purchase, and three days later or five days later, they would call you and say, ‘Hey, your background is clear, you can come in and pick up your firearm now.’

“You know, there might should be a delay in time between purchasing and receiving.”

Although the federal government has restrictions in place on some firearms and on a person’s ability to turn them into fully automatic weapons, the laws are still playing catch up, Franklin said.

“As technology continues to improve, there are modifiers that you can build yourself through 3D printers to make guns fully automatic,” he said. “That’s a problem.”

Oklahoma’s gun laws are among the least stringent in the nation. Lawmakers in 2019 passed House Bill 2597 giving Oklahomans 21 or older — or 18 and older, if a member or veteran of the military — the right to carry firearms without a permit or training. This is often referred to as “constitutional” or “permitless” carry.

Franklin said he has been vocal with decision-makers about what he believes should be done to help mitigate gun violence and make law enforcement officers’ job safer.

“As I talked about before, give ATF (the federal Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms) the tools that they need to do their job effectively,” Franklin said. “Don’t plead out these firearm cases that involve individuals doing straw purchases, individuals that are buying multiple firearms and then selling them to straw purchasers.

“There is a proliferation of that that occurs. That’s how a lot of people get guns into their hands is through a straw purchaser, and the other is vehicles.”

A straw gun purchase is one made by an individual with a clean record, who then provides the gun — or guns — to someone who the law says is not allowed to have one.

A day doesn’t go by when the Tulsa Police Department doesn’t receive a call that a gun has been stolen out of a vehicle, the police chief said.

“If you just so happened to be a constitutional carry person, and most people, they get tired of carrying that firearm; it is uncomfortable,” Franklin said. “It messes up your clothing. And so what do they do? Well, ‘I’m just gonna keep it in the car or the truck,’ and they put it in the car or truck and they say, ‘Well, I need to be able to access it while I’m driving, just in case.’

“So it is not just hidden in the truck or car. It’s openly exposed in there, and a person going by can just look in the window and see there’s a firearm right there, (and) they go in there and steal those firearms.”

He also pointed to issues “underneath the surface,” such as mental illness, that he said need to be part of the conversation.

“We have a huge issue in our society with mental illness and, you know, access to firearms, the ability to go out and purchase a firearm,” Franklin said.

Though mental illness is often cited as a reason for gun violence — especially in the aftermath of mass shootings — there is no consensus that it is what drives most killers. Numerous studies, including ones from the Rand Corp. and Oklahoma’s Healthy Minds Policy Initiative, paint a more nuanced picture that rebuts that assertion.

“Despite media reports and popular belief, mental illness is not widely associated with violence against others,” the Healthy Minds report states. “However, there are limited exceptions where a greater possibility of violence can be mitigated with appropriate strategies.”

Almost a year has passed since four people were fatally shot on the Saint Francis Health System campus in south Tulsa, and it’s only been a few weeks since two people in north Tulsa — one in a library and one inside a convenience store — were shot in the backs of their heads and killed by the same man.

For people like Franklin, the incidents can’t help but call to mind how the culture of guns among criminals has changed.

“It used to be in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when I was on the street (as a police officer), criminals were deathly afraid of being captured with a gun. They would do everything that they could to get rid of that gun before you caught them,” Franklin said. “They didn’t pull it on law enforcement. They didn’t turn and shoot at law enforcement.

“They didn’t pose and take pictures with firearms on social media. People have become so brazen that that’s what they do now.”

