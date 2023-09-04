Kevin Canfield Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Kevin Canfield Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the vast majority of people, going to court is seldom enjoyable or convenient.

Beginning Thursday, Tulsa Municipal Court will unveil a program it hopes will make the process less stressful and more accessible to the public — Thursday Night Court.

“All services that are provided during normal, regular court hours, 8 to 5 Monday through Friday, are going to be extended to 7 p.m.,” said Municipal Court Administrator Cheri Harvell. “So if someone needs to come in to make a payment, to get an extension on a time payment, like a payment plan, if they need to see a judge, if they need to collect a records request of some sort, anything that they do during regular hours they can come in and do all the way until 7 p.m.”

A Spanish language interpreter will be available.

Thursday Night Court will have three dockets beginning at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Harvell said the plan is to schedule 12 people per docket, a far smaller number than the court often sees during the day.

“We are only scheduling 12 people per hour to be sure we have enough time to hear their case and other people aren’t waiting around too long,” Harvell said. “In the daytime it can be pretty lengthy. We see 100 people an hour potentially, instead of 12.”

Individuals interested in having their cases heard before a judge must schedule a time by calling the Court Records Department at 918-596-1625 during regular business hours or emailing nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.

Appointments must be made by 5 p.m. on the Tuesday before that week’s Thursday night dockets.

“So if someone calls after Tuesday at 5 this week, we more than likely will schedule them for the following Thursday the 14th,” Harvell said.

Although it is ideal to have the citation number when making an appointment, it is not required, she said.

Thursday Night Court initially intends to focus on the quicker cases, such as simple traffic citations, Harvell said, but that does not mean other types of cases will not be heard.

“We are going to have a public defender, a prosecutor and a judge,” Harvell said. “So anything that they need to do during a normal court proceeding they will be able to complete here.”

Individuals who make their initial court appearance in Thursday Night Court will be able to complete their court proceedings in Thursday Night Court.

“We are not going to require this Night Court and then say, ‘I’m sorry, you have to come in the day now to finish your case,” Harvell said.

Times remain open for this Thursday night’s Night Court dockets.

“We still have about 20-plus spots left that we would love to fill and have a great opening,” Harvell said.

