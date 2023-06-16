A Tulsa teenager is in critical condition after being shot near the Center of the Universe in downtown Tulsa in the early morning hours Wednesday.

Police responded to calls of a shooting at the Center of the Universe, near First Street and Boston Avenue, around 1 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they didn't find evidence of a shooting or any witnesses.

A hospital later notified police that a teenager with a gunshot wound had been admitted in critical condition.

At the hospital, police talked with witnesses and learned that an argument near the Center of the Universe had led to the shooting in a nearby parking garage, where investigators later found evidence of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects had been named by Friday.

This is the second shooting involving teenagers at the downtown site on a summer night in less than a year.

An 18-year-old woman was fatally shot last summer during a dispute involving two groups and multiple teen shooters at the Center of the Universe.

Three defendants are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Serenity McAdoo, who was shot in the back of the head about 3 a.m. July 17 while riding in a car that was leaving the landmark on the Boston Avenue pedestrian bridge.

