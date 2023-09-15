A teen accused of killing a student and wounding three people outside McLain High School’s football homecoming game last year won't appeal a ruling that he be tried as an adult.

Ni’avien Golden, 17, was originally charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of Terron Yarbrough, 17, and three counts of shooting with intent to kill in the injury of three additional victims — including a 9-year-old girl — who were struck while running from the scene.

After multiple witnesses said it appeared that Golden was firing randomly following some sort of altercation outside the stadium gates near 46th Street North and Peoria Avenue, the first count was downgraded to second-degree murder.

Oklahoma’s uniform jury instructions define second-degree murder as the death of a human caused by conduct that was imminently dangerous or done in extreme disregard for human life but not with the intention of killing any particular person.

A second-degree murder charge allows for a defendant to be reverse-certified as a youthful offender.

In Golden's case, the order certifying him as an adult was filed Thursday in Tulsa County District Court. His case will go back before Associate District Judge Clifford Smith, with a hearing set for Tuesday.

The cause of the fight and who all was involved remain unclear. Some witnesses testified that Golden goaded another person; others said it appeared that Golden was hit first while being ganged up on. A security guard estimated that the scuffle took place for about four seconds before Golden pushed away from his assailant, pulled a gun out of his hooded sweatshirt and started shooting.

Yarbrough, who was associated with Golden’s foe, was struck in the torso as he ran, police said then.

Golden, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if convicted on the second-degree murder charge.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

An immeasurable loss: Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist talks about McLain shooting victim Terron Yarbrough