A teen has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in a Tulsa apartment complex parking lot Monday night.

Keandre Shivers, 14, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon on a first-degree murder complaint, the Tulsa Police Department reported in a social media post. Under Oklahoma law, a 14-year-old charged with murder is considered a youthful offender and charged as an adult, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call about 11 p.m. Monday at the Apache Manor apartments found 24-year-old Gregory Robinson unresponsive in a parking lot, according to the TPD post. Robinson was rushed to a hospital and later died of shooting injuries.

During their investigation, detectives determined Shivers was in the parking lot with Robinson when a scuffle broke out over a gun and Shivers shot Robinson before running away, according to the TPD post.

Officers served a search warrant at Apache Manor on Tuesday afternoon where they recovered the gun used in the shooting and took Shivers into custody, police said.

