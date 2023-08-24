Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A man freed from a life-without-parole sentence in a Creek County murder due to the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling pleaded guilty Thursday in Tulsa federal court to second-degree murder charges in connection with the same death.

Arnold Dean Howell Jr., 30, will serve a prison sentence ranging from 30 years to 45 years after admitting to stabbing Michael Mondier Sr. to death April 13, 2015, at Mondier’s home in Creek County.

The final sentence length will be decided at Howell’s sentencing provided the judge accepts the stipulated sentencing range and other plea agreement conditions.

Howell’s sister, who was also arrested in connection with the murder, told authorities at the time that they went to Mondier’s home with the intention of robbing him.

First-degree murder in Indian Country charges against Howell’s sister, Katherine Elaine Freeman, 35, are still pending in Tulsa federal court.

“I admit that I killed Michael Mondier Sr., with malice aforethought,” Howell wrote in his plea, noting that he stabbed the man at least 93 times with two knives.

Both Howell and Freeman were charged May 17, 2021, by superseding indictment in Tulsa federal court with first-degree murder in Indian Country.

The pair are both American Indian for purposes of criminal jurisdiction.

Both had been sentenced in state court for crimes related to Mondier’s death when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its McGirt decision in 2020 that determined the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

Freeman pleaded guilty and received a 25-year prison sentence with all but the first 22 months of the term suspended after state prosecutors amended the murder charge to accessory to murder after the fact.

Freeman’s federal case has taken a turn after a judge in July ruled that she was incompetent to stand trial and there wasn’t a substantial probability that she would gain competency if she were hospitalized for additional time.