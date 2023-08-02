Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday extended by two more days its stay of an appeals court ruling that denied the city of Tulsa the right to issue traffic tickets to tribal citizens.

The order means the city of Tulsa can continue to cite tribal citizens for violations of its traffic laws and other ordinances, while the U.S. Supreme Court considers the city’s challenge of the appeals court ruling.

The stay will expire at 4 p.m. Friday unless the court otherwise extends the implementation of the appellate court ruling, according to court records. The Supreme Court had originally scheduled the stay to expire at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 28 in favor of a Choctaw tribal citizen who challenged the city’s right to issue him a traffic ticket for speeding in 2018.

The challenge, by Justin Hooper, was based on the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2020 McGirt ruling, which decided that the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction to try tribal citizens for major crimes committed within the Muscogee Nation reservation because Congress never explicitly dissolved the tribe's reservation.

The appeals court rejected a claim by city of Tulsa officials that the Curtis Act, a 19th century-era law, granted the city the jurisdiction it needed to enforce traffic laws and other ordinances regardless of the tribal affiliation of the person cited.

While the appellate panel did agree with the city that the Curtis Act governed Tulsa pre-statehood, it said that authority dissolved at statehood.

City of Tulsa officials on July 24 requested the U.S. Supreme Court issue an emergency stay of the appellate court ruling while it prepares to file a petition seeking review of the decision.

City officials said the stay was necessary because the U.S. Supreme Court is likely to accept the case and reverse the 10th Circuit’s ruling.

City officials also claim a stay is necessary to protect the health, safety and well being of residents in Tulsa until the Supreme Court can review the decision.

City officials say claims by area tribes that cross-deputization agreements can achieve the same enforcement ends are “not a magic cure to the harm created by the city’s inability to enforce its own ordinances.”

The city cited anecdotal instances where tribal citizens have challenged Tulsa Police officers authority since the McGirt ruling.

Tribes, meanwhile, point to rhetoric that claims the appeals court ruling established two sets of laws in the state, one for tribal citizens and the other for non-tribal citizens, as to one cause of the perceived lack of authority to enforce municipal laws.

In addition to Tulsa officers being cross-deputized to enforce Cherokee and Muscogee Nation laws, the Cherokee Nation says it has reached agreements with other cities in the region to permit municipal officers to cite both tribal and non-tribal citizens, with the city receiving most of the revenue from the citation if the person cited is a tribal member.

The Muscogee Nation said in court filings that the city of Tulsa already sends criminal felony and criminal misdemeanor cases that involve tribal citizens to its tribal court, with 1,122 total cases referred just in 2023.

“Tulsa nowhere claims that the agreements are not working with respect to such crimes and offers no reason why they cannot work with respect to traffic enforcement, too,” area tribes argued in a Monday filing.

City officials also claim the tribes are minimizing the importance of the tribes’ alleged lack of tribal codes similar to the city’s fire, electrical and building codes.

Muscogee Nation officials counter in court filings that it has already amended its criminal code to incorporate as Creek law “any criminal offense” prescribed by other governments within its reservation boundaries, including Tulsa.

The Cherokee Nation, meanwhile, said it has long made it a crime to “maintain … or commit … any public nuisance."

“If emergent issues result in new criminal provisions under Tulsa law, nothing prevents the city from working cooperatively with the Nations to ensure public safety through lawful means that respect each government’s powers and rights,” the tribes stated, in a friend of the court brief filed Monday.

