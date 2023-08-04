The U.S. Supreme Court Friday denied a request by the city of Tulsa to delay implementation of a court ruling that said the city did not have jurisdiction to cite tribal citizens for traffic violations.
The court issued the order Friday afternoon after granting the city a temporary stay July 26 from the issuance of the appellate court mandate.
An applicant for a stay needs to establish there is a reasonable probability that four justices will grant certiorari, or agree to review the merits of the case, before it can receive a stay, according to Supreme Court rules.
It was unclear when the city of Tulsa would begin honoring the ruling. A statement was issued via email later Friday afternoon.
"While the Court denied the emergency application for a stay, Justices Kavanaugh and Alito issued a statement. First, they said the issue of whether the City may enforce its municipal laws against Indians in Tulsa is an important question. Second, they indicated that the City could raise to the District Court new grounds for continuing to enforce its laws, based on a U.S. Supreme Court decision (Oklahoma v. Castro-Huerta) that was issued after the District Court heard the matter. Finally, the Justices stated that 'nothing in the decision of the Court of Appeals prohibits the City from continuing to enforce its municipal laws against all persons, including Indians, as the litigation progresses.'
People are also reading…
"As indicated by the Justices, the City will continue to seek clarification of these important legal issues with the District Court and, in the meantime, continue to enforce City ordinances against all persons within the City of Tulsa regardless of Indian status. We will also continue to work cooperatively with our tribal partners to protect the health and safety of our shared constituents."
The city sought a stay of an appellate court decision that found in favor of a Choctaw tribal citizen who challenged the city’s jurisdiction in light of the high court’s 2020 McGirt ruling.
The city on July 24 requested the Supreme Court stay implementation of a U.S. 10th Circuit of Appeals decision that found the city could not rely upon the Curtis Act — a 19th century-era law — to justify its continued practice of issuing traffic citations to tribal citizens despite the Supreme Court’s McGirt decision.
The ruling reaffirmed that the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try tribal citizens for major crimes because Congress never explicitly disestablished the Muscogee Nation. The ruling has since been extended to tribal reservations in much of the eastern half of Oklahoma.
City of Tulsa officials claimed a stay was necessary while it prepares its request to the U.S. Supreme Court that it consider taking up the city’s appeal.
The Supreme Court on July 26 granted a temporary stay until Wednesday, which it subsequently extended until 4 p.m. Friday local time.
The 10 U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled June 28 in favor of a Choctaw tribal citizen Justin Hooper, who challenged the city’s right to issue him a traffic ticket for speeding in 2018.
Hooper had appealed his municipal court conviction after a judge in that court determined the city still had jurisdiction to cite tribal citizens for ordinance violations under the Curtis Act, a pre-statehood law that utilized Arkansas law to enforce the law in what eventually became the city of Tulsa.
But the appellate court ruled that the Curtis Act still applied to the city of Tulsa after it incorporated under Oklahoma law post-statehood.
City officials claimed a stay was justified because the Supreme Court was likely to accept the case and reverse the 10th Circuit ruling.
Attorneys for both Hooper and area tribes dispute that claim and point to cooperative agreements other cities have already signed on to with tribes where local police can issue tickets to tribal citizens and keep most of the ticket proceeds.
Tribal citizens that wanted to contest a citation could do so in tribal court under the agreements already signed with other cities.