Responses from tribal leaders

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill released the following statement after the ruling:

"The Muscogee (Creek) Nation learned this afternoon that the U.S. Supreme Court denied the City of Tulsa's application of a stay pending the filing of its petition for certiorari of the Tenth Circuit's ruling in Hooper v. Tulsa. We are grateful that the Court saw no merit in this procedural attempt to delay the law and Tribal authority while this case is pending. More than enough taxpayer money has been spent on these baseless legal maneuvers. Although this case is not over, we look forward to continued collaboration with our municipal partners to protect public safety across our Reservation."

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr issued the following statement on behalf of the tribe following the ruling:

“Today’s news from the U.S. Supreme Court affirms what we have said all along – the best way forward is through collaboration, not wasteful legal fights. The 10th circuit’s Hooper decision upheld tribal sovereignty and settled federal law – reaffirming that states and municipalities do not have criminal jurisdiction over Indians in Indian Country. Once again, we hope elected leaders throughout Oklahoma will join with tribes in meeting our shared public safety goals. I’m calling for collaboration, cooperation and an end to the attacks on tribal sovereignty.”