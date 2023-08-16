The Oklahoma Supreme Court has agreed to essentially eliminate a step in the appeal process for a lawsuit seeking compensation for Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre and alleged subsequent abuses.

Potentially shortening the process is significant because three of the plaintiffs in the case are 102, 108 and 109 years old.

The Supreme Court last week granted the plaintiffs' motion to retain, meaning their appeal of a Tulsa County District Court's decision to dismiss Randle, et al v. City of Tulsa, et al with prejudice will stay with the Supreme Court instead of being referred to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.

The plaintiffs also requested oral arguments but the Supreme Court has not ruled on that motion.

Under Oklahoma's court system, district court decisions are appealed to the state Supreme Court, which then decides whether to take the case itself — "retain" — or to refer the matter to either the court of civil appeals or the court of criminal appeals.

The Randle case seems likely to have wound up before the Supreme Court in any event because decisions of the other two courts can be appealed to the state supreme court.

The suit was originally filed in 2020 on behalf of Lessie Benningfield Randle as a survivor of the massacre and co-plaintiffs Vernon AME Church, the Tulsa African Ancestral Society and several direct and collateral descendants of people directly affected by the massacre. Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis were later added as survivors.

Defendants included the city of Tulsa, Tulsa County, the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Military Department.

The suit alleged a continuing public nuisance against the defendants, a legal theory that seemed to open a path around the statute of limitations that had stopped previous similar lawsuits. It was the same theory the state of Oklahoma used to argue for damages from opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The state Supreme Court subsequently ruled against that argument, although the plaintiffs maintain it is still valid in their case.

Tulsa County District Judge Carolyn Wall gradually whittled away at the case until only the claims of the three living survivors remained, and those she dismissed with the rest of the case on July 7.

Defendants have argued, in part, that the plaintiffs' case rests on demonstrating a continuing public nuisance, which it has failed to do, and that plaintiffs' have not stated remedies within the court's authority to grant.

