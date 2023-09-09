Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

During an interview from prison with Osage County law enforcement earlier this year, BTK serial killer Dennis Rader never confessed to kidnapping or killing a 16-year-old girl who went missing from a Pawhuska laundromat in 1976.

In fact, Rader made a point of dashing any thoughts along that line early in the conversation.

“When he first comes in, his first conversation starter was, ‘Whatever you think I did, I didn’t. I only killed the 10 people I’m in prison for,’” Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden recalled in an interview with the Tulsa World.

Virden had traveled in late January to a prison in El Dorado, Kansas, to interview Rader as part of an investigation into the cold case of Cynthia Kinney, who had vanished and was never seen again after leaving a Pawhuska laundry business on June 23, 1976.

Rader is serving 10 consecutive life-without-parole prison sentences after pleading guilty in 2005 to 10 murders in the Wichita area between 1974 and 1991.

Rader, who gave himself the initials BTK for “bind, torture, kill,” was known for planning and stalking his victims before launching an attack.

While Rader wouldn’t admit to kidnapping or killing anyone from Oklahoma, he did admit such a kidnapping was one of his favorite fantasies, Virden said.

Rader, 78, raised the subject as Virden was concluding what he described as a “background interview” with the serial killer.

“Anyway, we started wrapping it up from that conversation and start shutting it down, and he says, ‘Would you want to know what one of my favorite fantasies was that I never got to do?’” Virden recalled Rader saying.

“I said, ‘Sure,’” Virden replied.

“‘I always wanted to kidnap a girl from a laundromat,’” Virden said, quoting Rader.

Up to this point, Virden had not said what he was there to investigate.

“I had not mentioned anything about that,” Virden said of Kinney’s disappearance. “Of course, that was the case I was going up there for, so you could imagine how shocking that was for him to say that.”

On the right track

Virden knew that Rader would often use a ruse of some sort to lure a person away and that’s how he said he would have accomplished such a kidnapping.

“He told me he would have watched until she was in there alone and then he would have approached her with a ruse,” Virden said. “In every murder that he did, he would use a ruse.

“He would use a ruse to get in and he would use a ruse or trick to get them to cooperate until he could get them tied up and got them under control and then things would go the other way.”

The drive home from the prison left Virden and his investigators to conclude they were on the right track.

“We went out of there going: There was only two possibilities, and that either he did this or he knew about it and he is messing with us,” Virden said. “We have no way of knowing that for sure. The odds of his fantasy being my case is phenomenal.”

Virden was asked about witnesses at the time reporting seeing Kinney leave in a car with male and female occupants.

“I couldn’t tell you how many eyewitness accounts that were wrong,” Virden said. “But at the same time I could tell you I’ve got writings from Dennis where he describes that he is dressed as a female when he gets people in the car.”

Since that meeting, Virden said his investigation into Kinney’s disappearance and other missing and murdered cases has spiraled.

“As we were doing that and going through other documentation, there were a number of things that stood out, not just with our case, but other cases,” Virden said.

And while Rader wouldn’t admit to working in Pawhuska, he did admit to working in Oklahoma.

This admission came after Rader told Virden and others almost off-handedly that he was in Oklahoma in 1990.

“I said, ‘Really, what were you doing?’”

“‘Well, I lost my job at ADT, and then I got on with the United States Census, and then I got promoted to a regional supervisor, and in 1990 I was all over Oklahoma and Kansas,’” Virden recalled Rader telling him.

“Of course that made me feel really warm and fuzzy,” Virden said.

BTK links to other cases

Virden said he has since met with Wichita Police, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, area U.S. Attorneys, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials and several sheriff’s office representatives to share information he has gathered that he claims could be a link to Rader.

“I believe the consensus was from everybody ... there could be some major things here,” Virden said.

Since then Virden says his office has gathered more evidence that he says links Rader to other missing and murdered people outside the Wichita area.

“We’re still following those leads,” Virden said. “We’ve shared what we feel like is possibilities to other law enforcement. Some are actively looking into those. Others didn’t feel like it was significant.”

As to why Rader just wouldn’t admit to other murders as he did with the 10 Wichita-area ones, Virden has a theory.

“Kansas didn’t have the death penalty through the time period for which he did eventually confess to those 10,” the sheriff said.

“My personal feeling is, if he came out and would have confessed to something outside of Wichita, then the surrounding states that had the death penalty would know he killed outside of Wichita and could expose him to the death penalty,” Virden said.

Virden said he first became interested in the possibility Rader had something to do with Kinney’s disappearance after watching a documentary on the BTK serial killer.

The documentary was on television early one morning after Virden said his office had just wrapped up a murder investigation with six arrests and he couldn’t sleep.

“As I was watching it, some things struck me as, you know, that’s odd I might need to look in to,” Virden recalled. “First thing is, he was an active serial killer at the time she went missing.”

Virden said he then noticed Rader often hunted between 8 a.m. and noon.

In his first murder, Rader started at around 8 a.m., Virden said. He would have been a 2½-hour drive from Pawhuska.

“(Cynthia Kinney) went missing on a Wednesday, about 10, 10:30 in the morning,” Virden said, noting the timing “would be consistent (with Rader’s schedule), which is odd.”

‘Bad wash day’

Virden said he has several leads to run down that he believes could tie Rader to being in the area when Kinney disappeared.

Of special interest is a bank that was being built across the street from the laundry when Kinney disappeared.

The bank, which has changed hands several times, opened about nine months before Kinney disappeared, Virden said.

“He worked for ADT and was an installer for them,” Virden said of Rader.

Rader’s employment with ADT would have been during the same time the bank’s alarm system would have been installed, Virden said.

“So I’m thinking, gosh could he have came down and given a bid,” Virden said. “Could he have worked for ADT and installed a system?”

Virden admitted he has been unable to find employment records that tie Rader to working on the bank.

As for other possible cases being linked to Rader, Virden said Rader was a Boy Scout leader after being a member of the Scouts until he was 17.

He said Rader had relatives in Ponca City and could have visited the Boy Scout museum in Pawhuska or camped with the Scouts when their camp was located along the Kansas-Oklahoma line between Sedan, Kansas, and Cedar Vale, Kansas.

Virden has also shared with the public writings by Rader that were seized by police.

On one entry is the phrase, “bad wash day.”

The entry was included in a chapter of the would-be book that was reserved for murders Rader said he actually committed, Virden said.

Rader’s daughter, Kerri Rawson, has posted on social media that her father has been linked to four other missing/murdered cases in addition to the Kinney case.

Virden declined to talk about specific cases but said he believes Rader is linked to the Kinney case and at least one other Kansas case, for sure.

“I think it would be irresponsible for anyone to not look at cold cases from that time to see if items collected might match up with other cases,” Virden said.

Conducting digs

Last week, the sheriff shared on CNN drawings by Rader of a barn and silo.

The hope is someone will recognize the drawing and be able to point investigators to its location.

As for talk that this is a political stunt, Virden is quick to tamp it down as just talk.

“I started this investigation before any signs went into the ground,” Virden said.

He said investigators had already conducted three digs at Rader’s former home in search of evidence before the media found out and inquired.

“Dennis called a reporter after our first conversation, and then that broke it,” Virden said.

During the digs, Virden said investigators found pantyhose that could be used to bind someone.

“We found items that would be probably personal property of someone, and we found items that could have been bondage type items, and other things — we can’t release that right now,” Virden said.

The hope is some items recovered could be linked to Kinney through DNA.

As for his critics, Virden said: “They don’t know what we have. They don’t know what we found.

“So those people are speaking on something that they don’t have no idea about. So what I would suggest is if anybody has an opinion, they should wait until the conclusion and then they can make their own minds up once they see it resolved.”

