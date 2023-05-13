SAND SPRINGS — Two law enforcement agencies that chased a reportedly stolen SUV after its driver allegedly took a weed trimmer from a hardware store differ in whether the pursuit should have been called off before it escalated into a high-speed crash and police gunfire.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found its trooper to be compliant with its policy and justified in spinning out the SUV into a violent wreck. Conversely, the Sand Springs Police Department disciplined its two officers for violating agency standards by not canceling the chase because of its dangers.
Brandon Beaty is facing charges after a 20-minute pursuit in August resulted in a high-speed wreck and police gunfire that aired live via video from KOTV’s helicopter. The crash resulted in no reported injuries.
Beaty was arrested after an hours-long search for the vehicle’s three occupants alongside Keystone Lake west of Sand Springs. His passengers weren’t charged with any crimes.
The two Sand Springs officers involved in the chase knew early on that two passengers were in the vehicle and that at least one made efforts to counter its fleeing driver.
“The front passenger is trying to get him to stop,” Sand Springs Police Officer Tim Freeman called out on the police radio, according to his dash camera recording. “I can see her trying to grab the wheel.”
It’s unclear what Trooper Austin Owen knew and when — if at all — regarding the passengers as he caused the SUV to spin out at high speeds.
The vehicular chase ended on U.S. 412 in Pawnee County when Freeman waived off further pursuit after the spinout, and gunshots didn’t stop the driver from fleeing in the SUV again.
Digging into the pursuit
The Tulsa World reviewed records provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Sand Springs Police Department in response to open records requests from the newspaper. The Police Department convened its mandatory board to review its officers’ actions, while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol appears not to have exercised its optional review board for its trooper.
The ordeal unfolded Aug. 1 after a Tractor Supply Co. employee reported the weed trimmer theft and the suspect vehicle’s license plate number. That allowed Sand Springs police to locate the maroon SUV and try to pull over the driver, which turned into a 21-minute chase that the Highway Patrol joined for the final eight minutes.
The OHP did look at one specific element of Trooper Owen’s actions through the chain of command, but the agency didn’t assemble a review board to look at all aspects of the chase. In an email, Highway Patrol Maj. Brent Sugg asked a division commander for a critique of why Owen’s cruiser was struck by the SUV after the SUV rebounded off a guardrail. The email expressed no concern that Owen had caused the SUV to spin out at highway speeds in wet conditions to put himself, the eluder and passengers in peril.
Dash camera video shows the dangers to the public, as well; along the roads and highway, the pursuit passed several individuals who were not inside vehicles.
Neither Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton nor Col. Patrick Mays, chief of the OHP, had time in their schedules for an interview for the story, according to an agency spokesperson. Over a two-week period, the agency didn’t respond to written questions submitted by the World.
A Chief’s Review Board “may be convened” to look at vehicular pursuits but isn’t required by OHP policy.
On the other hand, the Sand Springs Police Department determined that Freeman and Lt. Kevin O’Keefe should have canceled the pursuit because they reasonably should have known the chase’s dangers appeared to outweigh the risks of the suspect’s escape.
A five-officer SSPD review board voted unanimously in October that Freeman and O’Keefe violated policy and procedure. The discipline didn’t rise to the level of termination, demotion, suspension or loss in pay.
‘We can do things differently’
Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said in a phone interview that he and the board felt the risk outweighed the reward when the eluder began driving the wrong way on a winding two-lane road — about three minutes into the chase — because oncoming motorists wouldn’t expect a vehicle to be approaching in their lane.
The Sand Springs Police Department is a member of a national policy institute to stay abreast of the latest policies and best practices developed by lawyers and police professionals.
Enzbrenner said pursuits have undergone a paradigm shift since he entered law enforcement.
“When I started my career 30 years ago, you chased people until the wheels fell off regardless of the crime,” he said. “That’s changing as we move along because we find out that obviously they’re dangerous and innocent people get caught up in those things. That’s the last thing we want to happen.”
Enzbrenner said every use of force by Sand Springs police officers — pursuits included — requires an internal review board that functions alongside a citizen panel for transparency and to learn from daily operations how to be better officers.
“The No. 1 goal is for everybody to go home safe — our officers, our citizens and even the suspects — because we don’t want to see a loss of life,” Enzbrenner said. “We don’t want to see people get maimed and injured when we can do things differently to prevent that.”
After Trooper Owen spun out the SUV, Officer Freeman and Lt. O’Keefe each fired single gunshots at the vehicle as the driver hit and pushed O’Keefe’s car out of the way with the SUV to continue fleeing after the crash.
Enzbrenner said O’Keefe fired once through his windshield at the SUV’s engine compartment and that Freeman shot once at a tire — both trying to disable the vehicle rather than shoot at the driver and possibly strike a passenger.
The gunshots were within policy but a point of contention, Enzbrenner said. SSPD policy states that officers shouldn’t shoot at moving vehicles, but Enzbrenner said the board felt that the two officers were forced to try to stop the eluder from fleeing the wrong way at a high speed on a major highway with divided lanes.
“He did meet the standards of deadly force at that point, and so they felt like they needed to do something to try to stop it,” Enzbrenner said. “It was obviously unsuccessful, and we wouldn’t recommend that officers do that, but it’s always a case-by-case basis.”
Sand Springs’ pursuit policy states that “officers shall drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property.”
Highway Patrol policy requires that chases “promote the safety of all persons.”
Both agencies invoke what is commonly referred to as a balance test in whether to engage in or continue an auto chase: The benefits of apprehension must outweigh the risks presented by a pursuit.
Tulsa World investigates: Oklahoma Highway Patrol fatality pursuits, deadly shootings
The Tulsa World's ongoing investigation of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's deadly pursuits and shootings has uncovered reckless trooper actions, shoddy record-keeping, failure to address "alarming" concerns expressed by commanders, and unwillingness to formally review several fatal chases despite red flags.
In a six-year span, 21 people have been killed in 17 OHP vehicular pursuits — all but one of which were prompted by traffic infractions or stolen property, according to the World's investigation.
At least 10 individuals killed in OHP pursuits weren't the eluding drivers. Five were uninvolved motorists, at least four were passengers in fleeing vehicles, and one was a Highway Patrol lieutenant on foot struck by another trooper's cruiser at high speed.
Enshrined in OHP policy, troopers must weigh whether a chase's risks are worth the benefits of apprehension and "promote the safety of all persons."
The Tulsa World filed litigation against OHP in October to compel the agency to adhere to a lawsuit the newspaper won in 2010 in which the state courts declared use-of-force records to be public and mandated their release. OHP had delayed and denied for a year as the newspaper tried to get the agency to hand over force records, explain reporting processes and answer questions about policies — prompting the World's court action.
Stricken warning was 'unnecessary' in pursuit policy, Oklahoma Highway Patrol said. Then 4 people were killed in chases.
A 2020 update erased language cautioning troopers that, as speeds increase, spinning out a vehicle has a higher risk of serious injury. In the next 12 months, troopers hitting vehicles turned fatal three times.
Trooper in fatal OHP pursuit for stolen tag had rifle cocked before spinning out SUV at over 100 mph
"They (were) trying to run from me," the trooper said later. A 17-year-old was killed in front of his brother, who had been trying to talk him out of "joyriding" in his grandma's SUV.
Trooper thought fleeing driver ‘might make a mistake.' The chase killed a Tulsa mother and her child.
On Feb. 25, 2021, an eluder plowed into a family’s SUV at highway speeds on a busy street in east Tulsa. An internal investigation resulted in no action from Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials.
“I don’t know how to handle this,” a veteran trooper told the fresh academy graduate who was driving while a simultaneous OHP pursuit in the area monopolized radio airwaves.
The lone survivor in the crumpled Tahoe — a 7-year-old boy in the back — cried as he held up an arm while pinned inside. His aunt and cousin were dead, slumped over in the front seats.
Melissa Bruckman recounted the story of her husband's death in May 2017 when a stolen truck crashed head-on into him during a high-speed pursuit.
Oklahoma trooper spins out car at 109 mph that kills driver. His superiors: 'Try not to talk about it'
Someone told him to “treat it like a shooting.” A supervisor referenced a law not yet in effect that would have protected their communications after the violent crash. "We'll get 'er taken care of," his troop commander said.
Watch Now: Video shows OHP pursuit involving spike strips that ended in fatal crash but wasn't considered a use of force
The state agency, which had denied Tulsa World access to the public case file for 20 months, stood by the decision not to review troopers' actions after the fatality.
About 15 minutes after the trooper clocked a car at 88 in a 75 mph zone in April 2020, a 30-year-old woman died with a man she was dating who was fleeing authorities in Creek County.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol memo noting an “alarming increase” of troopers shooting people and at cars focused on the first of three fatal shootings in less than five months in 2019.
OHP policy stipulates that troopers aren't supposed to fill out use-of-force reports when their actions cause serious injury or death, nor when they attempt to or actually use deadly force.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
OHP pursuit that left two uninvolved motorists dead included quarter-mile stretch with eluder in wrong lanes
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol's pursuit policy prohibits troopers from chasing a fleeing vehicle the wrong way on a road with four or more lanes of traffic. An arrest affidavit in the fatal crash says the eluder drove the wrong way on 41st Street — a five-lane roadway — before turning onto 94th East Avenue.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol puts formerly secret vehicular pursuit policy online, with some notable updates
Commissioner John Scully said in a news release that he decided to release the protocol because transparency is a high priority for the agency’s administration after he was appointed to the position in September.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol released 44 pages of documents Friday, nearly a year and a half after the Tulsa World first requested records related to the April 7, 2018, incident. The agency provided the newspaper with the chase's video three weeks ago, which doesn't show the crash because the rollover caused an equipment malfunction, according to the agency.
State trooper involved in rollover crash during pursuit
What happened when a trooper chased his stolen cruiser in a stolen car? OHP will only say it was 'not a pursuit'
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
Seven Oklahoma Highway Patrol chases resulted in eight deaths. All were within policy that OHP keeps secret.
Oklahoma wouldn't give up its trooper-pursuit policy, but 36 states did. How does OHP compare in transparency and accountability?
The World filed open records requests to learn how many law enforcement agencies publicly release their pursuit policies and compared those protocols with OHP policy after obtaining it as a defense exhibit in a recent felony murder trial.
Deadly wrong-way pursuit led by troopers on Tulsa highway violates international model policy supported by Oklahoma Highway Safety Office
OHP didn't hand down discipline in either instance. But both situations also appear contrary to the policy's overarching aim to "promote the safety of all persons" and strike a balance between "law enforcement effectiveness and the risk of injury to the public."
After less than two and a half hours of deliberation Monday, the 12-person panel recommended D’angelo Burgess serve life with a possibility of parole.
Expert witness testifies OHP 'judgmental policy' dictated deadly chase should have been called off. Trooper supervisor says chase played out properly
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit that killed Lt. Heath Meyer quickly turned dangerous and should have been swiftly terminated pursuant to the agency’s own policy, according to an expert witness for the defense.
Jurors heard testimony on Wednesday from the pursuing trooper who struck Lt. Heath Meyer at a partial road block in Moore on July 14, 2017. The collision happened on northbound Interstate 35 near 27th Street.
Did fleeing motorist commit murder in OHP lieutenant's death despite not being involved in crash? Jurors to hear case this week
Public defenders have hinted that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol may be at fault for aggressive tactics or violating agency policies, with their client at least a quarter-mile away when the collision happened.
Cleveland County District Attorney Jeff Mashburn has argued that proximity isn't the issue. The crux of the matter, instead, is that the defendant chose to flee, thereby making him responsible for Lt. Heath Meyer's death in July 2017.
The chase could be construed as a violation of an international law enforcement standard that "the pursuing vehicle shall activate emergency lights, sirens, and cameras, and they shall remain activated for the duration of the pursuit."
Cleveland County District Judge Jeff Virgin on Tuesday filed an amended ruling that denies a motion from prosecutors to exclude the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s pursuit policy from D’angelo Burgess’ first-degree felony murder trial.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol wants empty courtroom if testimony involves its pursuit policy during murder trial in trooper’s death
NORMAN — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has asked a district judge to empty the courtroom if testimony comes up regarding the agency’s pursuit po…
The international policy standards prohibit chasing vehicles in the wrong direction on divided highways and one-way roads. The former scenario played out on U.S. 75 in May 2017, with an innocent 23-year-old married father losing his life.
One of those killed was a fellow OHP trooper. DPS Commissioner Rusty Rhoades said he found “nothing that concerned me” after reviewing trooper actions in those fatal pursuits.
State troopers pursued a stolen truck into oncoming highway traffic. Young widowed mother questions why.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Sapulpa Police Department each deemed their respective employees’ actions in the chase to be within policies and procedures.
The Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office are transparent with their pursuit policies, one of which placed its policy online. Both agencies emphasize the risks involved in pursuing motorists for lesser offenses.
Corey Jones of Tulsa is a member of Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team. corey.jones@lee.net