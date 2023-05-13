SAND SPRINGS — Two law enforcement agencies that chased a reportedly stolen SUV after its driver allegedly took a weed trimmer from a hardware store differ in whether the pursuit should have been called off before it escalated into a high-speed crash and police gunfire.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found its trooper to be compliant with its policy and justified in spinning out the SUV into a violent wreck. Conversely, the Sand Springs Police Department disciplined its two officers for violating agency standards by not canceling the chase because of its dangers.

Brandon Beaty is facing charges after a 20-minute pursuit in August resulted in a high-speed wreck and police gunfire that aired live via video from KOTV’s helicopter. The crash resulted in no reported injuries.

Beaty was arrested after an hours-long search for the vehicle’s three occupants alongside Keystone Lake west of Sand Springs. His passengers weren’t charged with any crimes.

The two Sand Springs officers involved in the chase knew early on that two passengers were in the vehicle and that at least one made efforts to counter its fleeing driver.

“The front passenger is trying to get him to stop,” Sand Springs Police Officer Tim Freeman called out on the police radio, according to his dash camera recording. “I can see her trying to grab the wheel.”

It’s unclear what Trooper Austin Owen knew and when — if at all — regarding the passengers as he caused the SUV to spin out at high speeds.

The vehicular chase ended on U.S. 412 in Pawnee County when Freeman waived off further pursuit after the spinout, and gunshots didn’t stop the driver from fleeing in the SUV again.

Digging into the pursuit

The Tulsa World reviewed records provided by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Sand Springs Police Department in response to open records requests from the newspaper. The Police Department convened its mandatory board to review its officers’ actions, while the Oklahoma Highway Patrol appears not to have exercised its optional review board for its trooper.

The ordeal unfolded Aug. 1 after a Tractor Supply Co. employee reported the weed trimmer theft and the suspect vehicle’s license plate number. That allowed Sand Springs police to locate the maroon SUV and try to pull over the driver, which turned into a 21-minute chase that the Highway Patrol joined for the final eight minutes.

The OHP did look at one specific element of Trooper Owen’s actions through the chain of command, but the agency didn’t assemble a review board to look at all aspects of the chase. In an email, Highway Patrol Maj. Brent Sugg asked a division commander for a critique of why Owen’s cruiser was struck by the SUV after the SUV rebounded off a guardrail. The email expressed no concern that Owen had caused the SUV to spin out at highway speeds in wet conditions to put himself, the eluder and passengers in peril.

Dash camera video shows the dangers to the public, as well; along the roads and highway, the pursuit passed several individuals who were not inside vehicles.

Neither Oklahoma Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton nor Col. Patrick Mays, chief of the OHP, had time in their schedules for an interview for the story, according to an agency spokesperson. Over a two-week period, the agency didn’t respond to written questions submitted by the World.

A Chief’s Review Board “may be convened” to look at vehicular pursuits but isn’t required by OHP policy.

On the other hand, the Sand Springs Police Department determined that Freeman and Lt. Kevin O’Keefe should have canceled the pursuit because they reasonably should have known the chase’s dangers appeared to outweigh the risks of the suspect’s escape.

A five-officer SSPD review board voted unanimously in October that Freeman and O’Keefe violated policy and procedure. The discipline didn’t rise to the level of termination, demotion, suspension or loss in pay.

‘We can do things differently’

Deputy Police Chief Todd Enzbrenner said in a phone interview that he and the board felt the risk outweighed the reward when the eluder began driving the wrong way on a winding two-lane road — about three minutes into the chase — because oncoming motorists wouldn’t expect a vehicle to be approaching in their lane.

The Sand Springs Police Department is a member of a national policy institute to stay abreast of the latest policies and best practices developed by lawyers and police professionals.

Enzbrenner said pursuits have undergone a paradigm shift since he entered law enforcement.

“When I started my career 30 years ago, you chased people until the wheels fell off regardless of the crime,” he said. “That’s changing as we move along because we find out that obviously they’re dangerous and innocent people get caught up in those things. That’s the last thing we want to happen.”

Enzbrenner said every use of force by Sand Springs police officers — pursuits included — requires an internal review board that functions alongside a citizen panel for transparency and to learn from daily operations how to be better officers.

“The No. 1 goal is for everybody to go home safe — our officers, our citizens and even the suspects — because we don’t want to see a loss of life,” Enzbrenner said. “We don’t want to see people get maimed and injured when we can do things differently to prevent that.”

After Trooper Owen spun out the SUV, Officer Freeman and Lt. O’Keefe each fired single gunshots at the vehicle as the driver hit and pushed O’Keefe’s car out of the way with the SUV to continue fleeing after the crash.

Enzbrenner said O’Keefe fired once through his windshield at the SUV’s engine compartment and that Freeman shot once at a tire — both trying to disable the vehicle rather than shoot at the driver and possibly strike a passenger.

The gunshots were within policy but a point of contention, Enzbrenner said. SSPD policy states that officers shouldn’t shoot at moving vehicles, but Enzbrenner said the board felt that the two officers were forced to try to stop the eluder from fleeing the wrong way at a high speed on a major highway with divided lanes.

“He did meet the standards of deadly force at that point, and so they felt like they needed to do something to try to stop it,” Enzbrenner said. “It was obviously unsuccessful, and we wouldn’t recommend that officers do that, but it’s always a case-by-case basis.”

Sand Springs’ pursuit policy states that “officers shall drive with due regard for the safety of all persons and property.”

Highway Patrol policy requires that chases “promote the safety of all persons.”

Both agencies invoke what is commonly referred to as a balance test in whether to engage in or continue an auto chase: The benefits of apprehension must outweigh the risks presented by a pursuit.