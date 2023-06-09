An armed home-invasion robber was fatally shot by a Tulsa homeowner's son when the robber returned to the house and kicked in the door early Friday, police said.

The robber, whose name had not been determined by police later Friday, first came through an open window at a house in the 700 block of North Hudson Avenue around 4 a.m., the Tulsa Police Department reported in a Facebook post. He had a gun out when he came through the window and demanded items from the son, who told him he didn't have anything of value, police said.

The robber then went to the mother, who had a safe and medications in the house. Once she had opened the safe, the robber stole it as well as a cellphone and the keys to a car and then fled in the car, police reported in the post.

The residents then called 911, but while the homeowner was on the phone with a police dispatcher, the robber returned to the house and kicked in the front door, police said. The homeowner's son, now armed with a shotgun, met him at the door and shot him, the Police Department reported.

The man retreated to the street, where he collapsed. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 4:35 a.m., police reported.

Officers found on the man a black pellet pistol that looked like a real firearm, police said.

They said the residents were cooperating with homicide detectives and that the investigation was continuing.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.