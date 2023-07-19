QuikTrip Corp. has long been one of the city’s most generous benefactors. On Wednesday night, the City Council voted to accept the company’s latest largesse — $3,000 to cover the transportation costs for five Tulsa police officers to tour the Atlanta Police Foundation's Secure Neighborhoods program.

But there’s more to the story.

“With over 1,000 stores across 17 states, QuikTrip is uniquely positioned as a partner to many law enforcement agencies across the country,” said Aisha Jefferson-Smith. “Our team recently facilitated a meeting between the Tulsa and Atlanta police departments, two of our longest-serving law enforcement partners in our 65-year history, to share best practices and learnings as to how each can make their respective communities safer and stronger.”

The June 20 visit focused on the Atlanta Police Foundation's use of the Secure Neighborhoods Program to boost recruitment while also making the city safer.

“It also gave us an opportunity to look at how QuikTrip interfaces with other police departments and what they are doing because they assist in donating to the Atlanta Police Foundation to make sure how those programs can further safety in Atlanta,” said Deputy Chief Jonathan Brooks, one of the Tulsa officers who made the trip.

Brooks said the Tulsa Police Department has an independent police foundation that partners with local donors to provide equipment and other tools but nothing like the recruitment efforts being undertaken in Atlanta.

“We are trying to imagine what a partnership with our police foundation would look like in Tulsa,” Brooks said. “We are not Atlanta, but how could a partnership and looking at some of those ideas, how could we try to translate it to what is good for the Tulsa community and enhance our safety here?

The Secure Neighborhoods Program offers new Atlanta police officers the opportunity to buy or rent housing at a reduced price in return for agreeing to have an active presence in their neighborhoods and becoming “stalwart members of their new communities," according to the Secure Neighborhoods website.

The final component of the program focuses on immersion. It’s an apartment complex that houses 30 Secure Neighborhoods police recruits during their six-month training to become officers. The idea is to place new officers into the community they will one day serve.

“We were very interested in that because … housing is an issue in Tulsa, and then the officers living in the area where they work is of interest, too,” Brooks said.

The Tulsa Police Department, like many police departments across the country, is struggling to hire new officers. The city has been offering $15,000 signing bonuses to help boost the Police Department’s ranks.

Brooks said TPD officers also visited the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Initiative facilities. The three centers aim to divert young people who are susceptible to criminal activity to productive lives through support and wrap-around services.

“We looked at those two things (programs) because we are trying to look at how we can partner with and build our Tulsa Police Foundation and then how we can partner with a variety of people to get some similar services in Tulsa,” Brooks said.

The other Tulsa police officers who made the trip were Director Matthew Kirkland, Maj. Mark Wollmershauser Jr., Capt. Mark Ohnesorge and Officer Jesus Medrano.

