A British national and former Tulsan who pleaded guilty to bank fraud after initially fleeing the country has been sentenced to federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell approved a plea agreement Tuesday in Tulsa federal court that will result in Paul Bowker, 60, serving two years and two months in prison — two concurrent 26-month prison terms, according to court records.

Bowker admitted Jan. 31 to one count of bank fraud and one count of failure to account for and pay withholding and Social Security taxes to the federal government.

He also will serve five years of post-custody supervision.

The crimes occurred while he worked as chief financial officer at the nonprofit CREOKS Mental Health Services Inc., according to court records.

Bowker admitted to failing to remit employment taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service in 2014 and 2015. He also admitted to embezzling about $130,000 from CREOKS through unauthorized and fraudulent use of corporate credit cards to pay personal expenses at liquor stores, online retailers, furniture stores, department stores and other venues.

The agreement calls for him to repay the organization $132,345.54 in restitution.

A grand jury named Bowker in a 107-count indictment filed Sept. 5, 2019, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. The charges included 100 counts of bank fraud.

Bowker was a permanent resident alien of the United States at the time of the alleged crimes, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In 2019, after he was interviewed by federal agents and made aware of the criminal investigation, he fled to Great Britain, according to the release.

Bowker was arrested in early 2022 as he was preparing to board a flight at an airport in Great Britain, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He spent eight months in British custody before being transferred to the Tulsa County jail in December.

Bowker waived his right Dec. 14 to a detention hearing and has since been held in custody.

The plea agreement notes that Bowker did not embezzle the tax money that he failed to pay so the Internal Revenue Service was able to recover the money owed.

The agreement calls for Bowker to receive credit on his federal sentence for the approximately eight months that he spent in United Kingdom custody.

Bowker could have withdrawn his plea if the judge had opted to reject the agreement.

A bank fraud conviction carries a statutory maximum 30 years in prison, while the tax-related charge carries a statutory maximum five years' imprisonment.

