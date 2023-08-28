Police are seeking the driver of a mini motorcycle after a man was shot and killed while walking on a street in a north Tulsa neighborhood Sunday evening.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. to the scene near 1700 N. Columbia Ave. where 46-year-old Kalvin Hulvey was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He died later at a Tulsa hospital, police said in a social media post.

Hulvey was reportedly with another pedestrian when a man rode up on a mini motorcycle, called Hulvey's name and then shot him, detectives said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Please reference case 2023-041715. Tipsters may remain anonymous.