Police are investigating a homicide after a car was shot at on U.S. 169 early Sunday.

The vehicle was disabled in the southbound lanes of the highway when an officer came upon the scene around 4:30 a.m., according to a Tulsa Police news release.

Several rounds had been fired at the vehicle, police said, injuring the driver and leaving the passenger dead.

U.S 169 was shut down in the area between 31st and 41st streets while investigators and homicide detectives worked the scene.

The driver was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover, according to the release.

With the motive currently unknown, the investigation remains ongoing, police said. None of the occupants of the vehicle have been identified.