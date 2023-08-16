Police are investigating after a homeowner reportedly shot an alleged vandal during a confrontation outside the residence Tuesday night in west Tulsa.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the home near 43rd West Avenue and Charles Page Boulevard, where they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Detectives were told the man, 45-year-old Timothy Crossley, had been vandalizing an air conditioning unit outside the house when the homeowner confronted him.

According to a Tulsa Police post on social media, the homeowner said Crossley charged and refused a command to stop, so the homeowner shot him.

The homeowner was released from custody after being interviewed by detectives, police said, but the investigation remains ongoing.