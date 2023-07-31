Tulsa police have identified the man killed in a vehicle that was shot at while driving in the southbound lanes of U.S. 169 early Sunday as the search for a suspect continues.

About 4:26 p.m. an officer was on her way to assist another officer when she saw a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of 31st Street, near the MTsc United North soccer complex, police said.

The driver had already exited the vehicle and revealed to the officer that he and his passenger had both been shot and he believed his passenger to be dead.

The passenger was identified early Monday in a Tulsa police social media post as 31-year-old Terrence McElwee.

The vehicle was struck several times. The barrage of bullets disabled the vehicle and injured the driver, who is expected to recover after being hospitalized.

Detectives are actively working to determine a motive and are searching for a suspect or suspects involved in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. Reference case 2023-036483. Callers may remain anonymous.