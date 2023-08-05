Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two men accused through their company of wrongfully taking more than $2 million in casino management fees have won a court victory on the matter.

Pottawatomie County District Judge John Canavan ruled in favor of David J. Qualls and Tony D. Holden, who were defendants in a civil lawsuit brought by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, according to court records.

Canavan, in a July 17 order, rejected various claims by the Peoria Tribe that were levied against the pair, whose jointly owned company Direct Enterprise Development LLC managed the tribe’s Buffalo Run Casino & Resort in Miami.

The judge determined that the case should be dismissed in favor of Holden and Qualls because the tribe’s gaming commission, which levied the fine against the pair, was not authorized by tribal ordinance or the commission’s bylaws because “neither identified any amount of potential fine or method of calculation as required by federal, state or tribal constitutions.”

“Based on the failure to specify the amount of potential fines or a method of calculation, the Peoria Tribe Gaming Commission lacked jurisdiction to issue any fine against either defendant and the unauthorized fines which plaintiff seeks to collect in this action therefore violate due process,” Canavan’s order continued.

The judge’s order dismissed all eight claims against the pair, including embezzlement, unjust enrichment and deceit after the tribe voluntarily dismissed its conspiracy claim against the duo.

“We are pleased with the district court outcome,” said Joe Vorndran, Holden’s attorney.

“The parties had three years to compile evidence and take depositions and create support for their claim and the court took that information and we are pleased with the court’s ruling which led to the dismissal of all of the plaintiff’s claims against Mr. Holden and Mr. Qualls,” Vorndran said.

An attorney for the tribe called the decision a “bump in the road” and said an appeal of the ruling is planned.

“We think it’s definitely wrongly decided,” said Peoria Tribe attorney Mike McBride III. “And we will be taking up on appeal. The tribe is very adamant about making itself whole.”

The Peoria Tribe went to state court in 2019 in an attempt to recoup $2,067,561 in casino management fees that it claimed were wrongly paid to DED.

The lawsuit came after the National Indian Gaming Commission issued a notice of violation to the tribe, alleging that it was violating various federal and tribal gaming regulations.

The tribe, in a June 13, 2019-dated press release, blamed Qualls and Holden for the violations, saying it would seek penalties from the pair.

The Peoria Tribal Gaming Commission later revoked the gaming licenses of Qualls and Holden and issued a $2,067,561 fine against the pair.

The tribe’s Sept. 25, 2019-dated court petition claimed they were unaware of the violations until September 2017 when the NIGC notified them of the wrongful conduct.

But after nearly four years of litigation, Canavan ruled in favor of the pair’s motions for summary judgment.

Holden, meanwhile, said his life has been ruined since the allegations surfaced.

Holden said each time he applies for a job, a background check turns up the allegations. He said he has also spent millions of dollars on attorney’s fees in an effort to clear his name.

“I’ve lost everything I own,” Holden said. “Everything. Home. Marriage. Every dollar. And there’s no recourse because they have sovereign immunity,” he said, referring to the tribe.

“I stayed silent for five years,” Holden said. “I just sat there and kept my mouth shut and just got torn up. And this day finally came.”

Qualls could not be reached for comment on the ruling through his attorney.

