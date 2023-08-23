Curtis Killman Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Curtis Killman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Investigators with the Osage County Sheriff's Office were in Kansas on Tuesday searching property where BTK serial killer Dennis Rader once lived for possible clues into missing and murdered people here.

Osage County Undersheriff Gary Upton confirmed Wednesday that investigators were on property in Park City, Kansas, a suburb north of Wichita, where Rader once lived.

Upton said the investigation here started with a missing person case in Pawhuska that has since evolved to other missing persons and unsolved murders.

“The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to follow leads in unsolved missing persons and murder cases possibly related to BTK,” Upton said. He said investigators have since returned, but he could not comment further on the investigation at this time.

Rader, 78, is serving 10 consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty in 2005 to murders conducted between 1974 and 1991 in the Wichita area. Rader, a former church congregation president and Boy Scout leader, called himself BTK for “bind, torture, kill.”

BTK, who would taunt law enforcement after killing, resurfaced in 2004 after years of silence.

Police arrested Rader shortly thereafter, in part by linking a Microsoft Word document that he sent investigators with his writings to a computer at his church.

The Wichita Eagle reported Tuesday that the home where Rader lived in Park City is now gone, leaving just a vacant lot. Investigators were digging in an area where two concrete slabs had been removed on the property, the newspaper reported.

Rader, meanwhile, has said authorities have interviewed him twice this year about a Pawhuska’s teen’s 1976 disappearance, according to the Charley Project, a database that compiles information about missing people.

The teen, 16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney, disappeared from a downtown Pawhuska laundry about 9:30 a.m. June 23, 1976, according to media reports at the time.

Investigators at the time said two men and two women were involved in the disappearance. The girl was described in media reports from then as a good student, who was fond of baton twirling and cheerleading.