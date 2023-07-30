A passenger in a vehicle was killed and the driver was injured after someone shot at it on U.S. 169 early Sunday, police said.

About 4:26 p.m. an officer was on her way to assist another officer when she saw a disabled vehicle in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of 31st Street, near the MTsc United North soccer complex.

The driver had already exited the vehicle and revealed to the officer that he and his passenger had both been shot and he believed his passenger to be dead. The officer immediately confirmed the passenger was deceased, and alerted other officers, police said in a news release.

U.S. 169 was immediately shut down and the Tulsa Police Crime Scene Unit responded, as well as homicide detectives.

As of Sunday morning, the only thing officers know is that the suspect began shooting at the victim’s vehicle on U.S. 169.

The vehicle was struck several times. The barrage of bullets disabled the vehicle, killed the passenger, and injured the driver, police said.

The motive is currently unknown. The driver was transported to a hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.